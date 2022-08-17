A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty to Assault with Firearm Charges

A$AP Rocky has pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a firearm in Los Angeles stemming from a November 2021 incident.

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, appeared in person at a court in Los Angeles to enter the not guilty pleas, according to The Independent.

Rocky reportedly spoke only to confirm his name and acknowledge that his rights had been read to him. The arraignment comes just two days after Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced the charges against the "D.M.B." rapper, stemming from an alleged shooting that occurred on Nov. 6, 2021.

"Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood," Gascón reportedly said in a statement Monday. "My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted."

The star was in a "heated discussion in Hollywood" when prosecutors allege he aimed a semi-automatic handgun at his ex-friend, A$AP Relli. He's accused of allegedly shooting twice toward the victim during the "subsequent confrontation," according to a release issued Monday.

According to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE, Relli — whose real name is Terell Ephron — came forward as the victim and filed a civil suit for assault, battery and emotional distress against Rocky on Aug. 10.

Relli's lawyers said in the civil complaint that Mayer's conduct was "extreme and outrageous" and caused their client to suffer "severe emotional distress," according to the document.

"Defendant [Mayers] purposefully or with reckless disregard unlawfully brandished a firearm towards the plaintiff [Ephron]," the complaint states. "Further, defendant purposefully or with reckless disregard caused a bullet projectile/fragment to hit the plaintiff."

"In both instances, defendant's conduct was unlawful or otherwise extreme and outrageous," the document continued.

Relli is suing for $25,000 in damages, as well as additional damages in order to cover his medical bills after the incident.

Judge Victoria B. Wilson issued Rocky a restraining order that mandates he stay at least 100 yards away from Relli at all times and set a preliminary trial date for Nov. 2, according to The Independent.

Rocky was previously arrested at Los Angeles International Airport for the incident after he arrived on a private plane from Barbados with Rihanna on April 20, only a few weeks before the birth of their son. He was later released after posting a $550,000 bond.

Relli claims that the shooting left minor injuries on his left hand and that the entire incident was captured by nearby surveillance cameras, per Rolling Stone.