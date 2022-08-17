A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty to Assault with Firearm Charges

A$AP Rocky was charged with two counts of assault with a firearm in Los Angeles on Monday

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 17, 2022 06:11 PM
US Rapper Rakim Mayers, better known as A$AP Rocky appears in a Los Angeles Superior courtroom in Los Angeles, California, USA, 17 August 2022. A$AP Rocky pleaded not guilty to assault charges stemming from a November run-in with a former friend in Hollywood. The rapper remains free on 550,000 US dollars bond and is due back in court on 02 November.
A$AP Rocky. Photo: IRFAN KHAN/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A$AP Rocky has pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a firearm in Los Angeles stemming from a November 2021 incident.

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, appeared in person at a court in Los Angeles to enter the not guilty pleas, according to The Independent.

Rocky reportedly spoke only to confirm his name and acknowledge that his rights had been read to him. The arraignment comes just two days after Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced the charges against the "D.M.B." rapper, stemming from an alleged shooting that occurred on Nov. 6, 2021.

"Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood," Gascón reportedly said in a statement Monday. "My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted."

ASAP Rocky
BACKGRID

The star was in a "heated discussion in Hollywood" when prosecutors allege he aimed a semi-automatic handgun at his ex-friend, A$AP Relli. He's accused of allegedly shooting twice toward the victim during the "subsequent confrontation," according to a release issued Monday.

According to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE, Relli — whose real name is Terell Ephron — came forward as the victim and filed a civil suit for assault, battery and emotional distress against Rocky on Aug. 10.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Relli's lawyers said in the civil complaint that Mayer's conduct was "extreme and outrageous" and caused their client to suffer "severe emotional distress," according to the document.

"Defendant [Mayers] purposefully or with reckless disregard unlawfully brandished a firearm towards the plaintiff [Ephron]," the complaint states. "Further, defendant purposefully or with reckless disregard caused a bullet projectile/fragment to hit the plaintiff."

Asap Rocky court date
BACKGRID

"In both instances, defendant's conduct was unlawful or otherwise extreme and outrageous," the document continued.

Relli is suing for $25,000 in damages, as well as additional damages in order to cover his medical bills after the incident.

Judge Victoria B. Wilson issued Rocky a restraining order that mandates he stay at least 100 yards away from Relli at all times and set a preliminary trial date for Nov. 2, according to The Independent.

Rocky was previously arrested at Los Angeles International Airport for the incident after he arrived on a private plane from Barbados with Rihanna on April 20, only a few weeks before the birth of their son. He was later released after posting a $550,000 bond.

Relli claims that the shooting left minor injuries on his left hand and that the entire incident was captured by nearby surveillance cameras, per Rolling Stone.

Related Articles
A$AP Rocky attends 2021 Tribeca Festival Premiere of "Stockholm Syndrome"at Battery Park on June 13, 2021 in New York City.
A$AP Rocky Charged After Allegedly Shooting Former Friend A$AP Relli During Argument in Hollywood
ASAP Rocky attends the Loewe Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2019 in Paris, France.
A$AP Relli Says He Plans to File Civil Suit Against A$AP Rocky for Allegedly Shooting Him: Report
asap rocky
A$AP Rocky Arrested at LAX in Connection with November 2021 Shooting
no reuse, no syndication Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - A$AP Rocky is released from a Los Angeles jail after he was arrested in connection to a Nov 2021 shooting. The rapper was seen getting the VIP treatment at the LAPD Headquarters where he was being held while he posted his $550,000 bail as his anxious lawyer & bail-bondsman waited. Pictured: A$AP Rocky BACKGRID USA 20 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
A$AP Rocky Seen for First Time in Photo Surrounded by Police Officers Since His Release from Jail
Rihanna Stars in A$AP Rock's New Music Video for 'D.M.B.'
Watch Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Tie the Knot in (Pretend!) Wedding for New 'D.M.B.' Music Video
Santa Monica, CA - Parents-to-be Rihanna and ASAP Rocky take advantage of their last moments before their child is born as they step out for a dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. The two are seen arriving for their baby shower dinner with friends and family. Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky BACKGRID USA 24 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Pregnant Rihanna Enjoys 'Happy and Relaxed' Dinner Outing with A$AP Rocky After His Arrest, Source Says
Valentina Orellana-Peralta
Family of 14-Year-Old Girl Shot Dead By Police Inside Calif. Burlington Store Sues LAPD
Kevin Spacey arrives to the Old Bailey in London
Kevin Spacey Pleads 'Not Guilty' to Sexual Assault Charges in London Court
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (12944357q) Bail hearing of Dave Chappelle attacker Isaiah Lee Bail hearing for Dave Chappelle attacker Isaiah Lee, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 May 2022
Dave Chappelle's Accused Attacker Charged with Attempted Murder for Allegedly Stabbing Roommate
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Relationship Timeline
Michael Agovino
Ex-N.Y. Cop Pleads Guilty to Stalking, Sexually Abusing Woman While on Duty, Threatening Her with Arrest
Jacqueline Avant
Man Pleads Guilty to Murdering Philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, Wife of Music Exec Clarence Avant
Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere 'Okay' After Involvement in Physical Fight Outside L.A. Bar, Says Her Rep
torey lanez and megan the stallion
Tory Lanez Arrested and Released on Bond for Social Media Posts in Megan Thee Stallion Case
Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans walks off the field after the 51-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Deshaun Watson Won't Face Criminal Charges in Connection to Houston Sexual Assault Cases
Hayden Panettiere, Brian Hickerson
Hayden Panettiere and On-Off Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Involved in Fight Outside of L.A. Bar