A$AP Rocky Lectures Club-Goers to 'Act Like Gentlemen' After They Fought in Front of Pregnant Rihanna

"I got my lady in here," the rapper can be heard saying in a video circulating online

By
Published on May 22, 2023 06:31 PM
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at The Carlyle Hotel before the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by Steve Eichner/WWD via Getty Images)
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna. Photo: Steve Eichner/WWD via Getty

SOS, please — stop fighting in front of A$AP Rocky and Rihanna!

In a video circulating online, the rapper can be heard getting heated with attendees of a night club after they got into a physical altercation near his Grammy-winning partner during a recent outing.

"Y'all n----- act like gentleman right now, you heard?" said Rocky, 34, into a microphone at the dimly lit venue. "I got my lady in here."

He continued, "Y'all n----- calm that s--- down, man. Don't be in the section doing all that s---. Calm that s--- down, y'all act like gentlemen when y'all in our presence."

Earlier this month, the A-list pair — who are currently expecting their second child — celebrated their son RZA Athelston on his first birthday with a carousel of various family photos.

A$AP started the post with a cute picture of RZA crawling on a blanket next to the superstar artist, 35, as she kissed A$AP Rocky on the cheek. He also shared multiple other photos of the three posing for the cameras and acting silly in the mirror.

He then posted several snaps of him bonding with his son, including a shot of him shaving with RZA in his arms and even a video where the proud father holds his son up and dances him around.

His final slide of the post showed a video of Wu Tang Clan founding member Ol' Dirty Bastard at an award show saying that "Wu Tang Clan is for the children."

He echoed the sentiment in his caption for the post on Instagram, writing: "WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN 🤲" HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA❤️."

The baby boy's unique moniker was confirmed by the birth certificate obtained by PEOPLE earlier this month.

The name pays homage to the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, producer and rapper RZA (pronounced "Rizza"), whose real name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. James Devaney/GC Images

The name reveal arrived almost a year after the "Diamonds" singer and Rocky welcomed their first baby together and just a few months after Rihanna surprised the world with a second pregnancy during her Super Bowl halftime show.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Speaking to new motherhood in the March issue of British Vogue, Rihanna said her first few months have been "legendary" with the infant.

"It's everything. You really don't remember life before, that's the craziest thing ever," she said. "You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don't identify with it because you don't even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because…. Because it doesn't matter."

Related Articles
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Maluma Announces 'Ambitious' U.S. Arena Shows and Promises Fans An 'Exhilarating Experience'
Recording artists Kelsea Ballerini (L) and Nick Jonas attend the 51st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Nick Jonas Recalls the 'Really Tragic' ACMs Performance with Kelsea Ballerini That Sent Him to Therapy
https://www.instagram.com/p/CsjOlXaOdez/ Verified My boyfriend. 3h
Jessica Biel Calls Husband of 10 Years Justin Timberlake Her 'Boyfriend' in Ongoing Joke — See Why!
The Voice - Season 23
Niall Horan Announces The Show Live on Tour 2024 — His First Headline Run in 6 Years: See the Dates
The Foo Fighters reopen Madison Square Garden on June 20, 2021 in New York City
Foo Fighters: All About the Members of the Iconic Rock Band
Alabama Barker
Alabama Barker Defends Herself Against Rap Video Backlash: 'I've Been Influenced by Rap My Entire Upbringing'
IAM TONGI, JAMES BLUNT
'American Idol' Winner Iam Tongi and James Blunt's Duet of 'Monsters' Brings Katy Perry, Jelly Roll to Tears
TOPSHOT - French director Romain Gavras (L) and British singer and model Dua Lipa arrive for the screening of the film "Omar la Fraise" (The King of Algiers) during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 20, 2023. (Photo by Patricia DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)
Who Is Dua Lipa's Boyfriend? All About Romain Gavras
Josh Freese
All About New Foo Fighters Drummer Josh Freese
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift's 'Broken' Piano Malfunctions on Stage After It Rained 'Like a Monsoon' During Boston Show
Katy Perry and Ellie Goulding Play With Photo Filters as Singer Shares Behind-The-Scenes Photo from American Idol Finale
Katy Perry and Ellie Goulding Play with Filters While Behind the Scenes at 'American Idol' Finale
ASAP Rocky attends Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on September 13, 2018 in New York City
A$AP Rocky Details His Skincare Regimen — Which Includes Products from Rihanna's Fenty Line
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Fan Became a Security Guard for Her Eras Tour After He Was Unable to Secure Tickets
Josh Freese
Foo Fighters Reveal New Drummer Josh Freese: 'Guys, Could We Just Like, I Don't Know, Play a Song'
Cher arrives at the NBC's "Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love" Birthday Special at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot
Cher Marks Her 77th Birthday with Social Media Post About Age: 'When Will I Feel Old?'
American singer and guitarist Kurt Cobain (1967 - 1994), performs with his group Nirvana at a taping of the television program 'MTV Unplugged,' New York, New York, Novemeber 18, 1993.
Kurt Cobain's Smashed, Nirvana Signed Fender Guitar Sells for Nearly $600,000 at Auction