A$AP Rocky Attends Kanye West's Sunday Service with Kendall Jenner After Release From Jail

A$AP Rocky is celebrating his release from a Swedish jail with Kanye West.

The rapper, who was released this weekend after spending a month in Swedish custody, was spotted attending the Sunday Service event organized by West and put on each week in California.

Video clips shared to social media show A$AP Rocky, 30, chatting and laughing with A$AP Ferg, 30, and West’s sister-in-law Kendall Jenner, 23, to whom he was briefly romantically linked in 2017.

The rapper arrived in the U.S. Saturday morning after taking a flight straight from Stockholm District Court, where he underwent the final day of his high-profile assault trial on Friday.

He was photographed with a large grin on his face as he exited a private jet he’d taken overnight from the Stockholm Arlanda Airport.

The star had been in custody since July 2 after he was arrested following a street altercation involving a 19-year-old man named Mustafa Jafari.

West, 42, and wife Kim Kardashian West had made attempts to help free their friend, using their connections to the White House to appeal to President Donald Trump amid the star’s arrest and legal investigation, a source previously told PEOPLE.

Trump later tweeted that he and West’s discussion about the situation had inspired him to call the “very talented” prime minister of Sweden to help the rapper.

“So many people would like to see this quickly resolved,” Trump wrote of A$AP Rocky’s case.

Just spoke to @KanyeWest about his friend A$AP Rocky’s incarceration. I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2019

Kardashian West, meanwhile, reached out to Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner on behalf of her and her husband, the source said.

“She really brought it to the forefront,” the source said. Kardashian West, 38, had developed a relationship with Kushner due to her previous work with the White House on criminal justice reform.

A$AP Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, pleaded not guilty in court and was released pending the judge’s ruling, which is expected to be announced Aug. 14.

Shortly after the decision was announced, Rocky shared a heartfelt note on Instagram thanking his fans for their support.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all of my fans, friends and anyone across the globe who supported me during these last few weeks. I can’t begin to describe how grateful I am for all of you,“ he wrote. “This has been a very difficult and humbling experience. I want to thank the court for allowing me, Bladi and Thoto to return to our family and friends. Thanks again for all of the love and support.”

Rocky claimed in court that he was trying to download an app to use an electric scooter when the alleged victim approached his bodyguard, CNN previously reported.

The rapper said that although he and his entourage attempted to walk away from the incident, they were followed by Jafari and his friend.

“At this point, we are really scared. I saw my security guard being cut, bleeding. We didn’t know what to expect with these strangers — I’m not from Sweden, so it was really scary,” he said, according to CNN. “I wanted to go straight to the hotel for safety. I didn’t want this to happen.”

Stockholm public prosecutor Daniel Suneson accused the rapper of throwing Jafari on the ground before he and two members of his crew beat him while he was down, NBC News and CBS News reported.

Jafari also alleged he was hit on the back with a bottle, though the defense claimed there is no evidence to prove that, according to NBC News.