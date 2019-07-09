A$AP Rocky Allegedly Being Held in 'Inhumane Conditions' While Detained in Sweden: Source

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

A$AP Rocky is allegedly being detained in “inhumane conditions” in Sweden as prosecutors continue to investigate his involvement in a street altercation last week.

Following the altercation, the 30-year-old rapper, né Rakim Mayers, was arrested in Stockholm on July 2 for suspected assault, along with three others who were involved in the incident. On Friday, a spokesperson from the Stockholm Prosecutor’s Office told PEOPLE that A$AP Rocky would be detained for two weeks while “the prosecutor can gather evidence and look into the case a little further.”

On Tuesday, a source told PEOPLE that the Swedish jail where A$AP Rocky is being held is “inhumane” and “horrific.” TMZ first reported the news.

“The conditions of the facility are horrific,” the source says. “Some of the inhumane conditions Rocky and his colleagues are facing at the Stockholm Detention Center include 24/7 solitary confinement, restriction of amenities for the most basic of human functions, access to palatable and life-sustaining food as well as unsanitary conditions.”

“Rocky is now being detained for an unknown period of time until they have a trial and he is having his legal and basic human rights ignored while being forced to live in inhumane conditions — all for acting in self-defense,” the source alleges.

Fredrik Wallin, the governor of the prison where A$AP Rocky is being held, refutes the description of the facility put forth in the TMZ report.

“The Swedish Prison and Probation Service has a policy not to comment on individual cases or prisoners,” Wallin tells PEOPLE. “However, we can refute the picture of prison Kronoberg which is described in the article in TMZ. To exemplify, prison staff and prisoners drink the same municipal tap water.”

Additionally, a Department of State official tells PEOPLE that “we are aware of the arrest of a U.S. citizen in Stockholm. We take seriously our responsibility to assist U.S. citizens abroad and are actively monitoring the situation. Due to privacy considerations, we have no further comment at this time.”

A$AP Rocky appeared in Stockholm District Court with his lawyer on Friday, where the judge ruled on the two-week investigation — though the rapper could be detained even longer if prosecutors need more time.

“It depends on whether the investigation is completed or not,” the spokesperson told PEOPLE. “If the investigation is finished and the prosecutor chooses to indict, then they will do that. But if the investigation is not completed by then — which is fairly likely given that two weeks is a relatively short time — the prosecutor will request that he is detained for a further two weeks. It is then for the court to decide.”

Speaking to PEOPLE on Friday, the rapper’s lawyer Henrik Olsson Lilja said, “The prosecutor told us today that he will not probably be finished within two weeks, so my assumption is that he will have completed the investigation within around three-four weeks. We appealed the District Court’s decision today, but the Court of Appeal rejected that. Now we will probably appeal to the Supreme Court, but they will not be able to try this until next week, probably.”

A$AP Rocky previously detailed the events leading up to the arrest to his 10.2 million Instagram followers.

The first video the artist shared to his social media platform showed what appeared to be the beginning of the street incident that later led to the arrests.

In the footage, A$AP Rocky and his entourage are approached by two young men on the street when an argument between the groups breaks out. One person from the rapper’s crew, whom the rapper later claimed was his bodyguard, can be heard telling the two men to “go that way — you following us” and another person can be heard saying, “Nobody wants to fight with you bro.”

A$AP Rocky explained the incident in the caption of the video.

“So a few drug addicts are not my fans,” he claimed. “We don’t know these guys and we didn’t want trouble, they followed us for 4 blocks, and they were slapping girls butts who passed, give me a break.”

A$AP Rocky’s arrest took place after he performed at the Smash hip-hop festival in Stockholm. Prior to his trip to Sweden, the rapper had performed in Paris and also posted photos from a trip to Japan. Since the arrest, A$AP Rocky has missed scheduled performances at the Open’er Festival in Poland as well as Longitude in Ireland. He had been expected to headline London’s Wireless festival last weekend.