"We just wanted to show them they didn't put fear in our hearts and we will be returning to do positive things," the rapper said at the premiere of his new documentary, Stockholm Syndrome

A$AP Rocky Says He'll 'Always' Be Connected to Sweden After Arrest and Will 'Continue to Go Back'

A$AP Rocky is looking forward to his next trip to Sweden.

The rapper, 32, opened up about his new documentary, Stockholm Syndrome, at its Tribeca Film Festival premiere in New York City on Sunday night.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Talking about why he was inspired to make the documentary, which chronicles the star's arrest and imprisonment in Stockholm, Sweden following a street altercation involving two men in 2019, A$AP Rocky said he will always have a "connection" to the country despite his experience with the Swedish judicial system.

"Listen, I have a connection with Sweden," the artist told PEOPLE at the film's red carpet event. "... the architecture, I like innovations - I love all of it all. So for me, fashion, art - it all correlates to me and my style and my taste preference personally, so that's why I am always going to continue to go back."

Rapper ASAP Rocky attends the "Stockholm Syndrome" premiere during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at The Battery on June 13, 2021 in New York City A$AP Rocky | Credit: Jim Spellman/Getty

He added, "We just wanted to show them they didn't put fear in our hearts and we will be returning to do positive things."

After being arrested and charged with assault in Stockholm in the summer of 2019, when he was finally released from prison and returned to the United States, it wasn't long before A$AP Rocky made the decision to go back to the country.

In December of that year, the star returned to Sweden and visited some of Stockholm's immigrant communities and met with young art students ahead of performing his first show back since his arrest. His triumphant and emotional return to the stage in Stockholm plays out in the documentary.

"With amazing access, the film reveals Rocky's experience with the inequities of the Swedish judicial system and the dangers of stardom and scapegoating through a series of twists and turns, ultimately paralleling the need for prison reform in our own backyard," the film festival says of the moving film.

ASAP Rocky Concert In Sweden Credit: Michael Campanella/Redferns/Getty

In addition to the rapper's fight for his freedom, the doc also chronicles his "meteoric rise" to music stardom and includes some artist's famous friends, Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, Tyler The Creator, Michèle Lamy and A$AP Ferg.

But there is one other famous A-list star who makes an appearance in the film - A$AP Rocky's girlfriend, Rihanna.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the Fenty Beauty mogul, the "Praise the Lord" rapper expressed that he was grateful to have her support, saying it's "important having that support in real life, you know?"

"I'm honestly truly blessed, for real," he told the outlet of Rihanna, who makes two cameos in the documentary.

As for what's next, the rapper said he looks forward to living life with his special someone by his side.

"What's next for me was what I was doing before I went to prison," he said. "Me and the prettiest motherf---er ever, we breaking headlines and making history with creativity."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky A$AP Rocky and Rihanna | Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

The star also raved about his girlfriend, 33, in a recent interview for GQ's June/July cover, calling Rihanna "the one" and adding that she "the love of my life."

The "Fashion Killa" artist went on to say that the singer changed his world and made life brighter.

"So much better. So much better when you got 'the One.' She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones," A$AP Rocky said.

"I think when you know, you know. She's the One," he added.