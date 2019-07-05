Swedish Court Orders A$AP Rocky Detained for Two Weeks Pending Assault Investigation

Image zoom A$AP Rocky ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty

A$AP Rocky will remain in a Swedish jail for two weeks as prosecutors investigate his involvement in a street altercation earlier this week.

“There was a detention hearing earlier today where the court decided he should be detained for two weeks,” a spokesperson from the Stockholm Prosecutor’s Office told PEOPLE Friday. “This is so that the prosecutor can gather evidence and look into the case a little further. He is in custody somewhere in Stockholm.”

The 30-year-old music star, né Rakim Mayers, was arrested in Stockholm on Tuesday following a street altercation for suspected assault, along with three others who were involved in the incident — “two of whom were suspected of serious abuse and one of the abuse of the normal degree,” according to the prosecutor’s office press release on Wednesday.

A$AP Rocky appeared in Stockholm District Court with his lawyer on Friday, where the judge ruled on the two-week investigation — though the rapper could be detained even longer if prosecutors need more time.

“It depends on whether the investigation is completed or not,” the spokesperson told PEOPLE. “If the investigation is finished and the prosecutor chooses to indict, then they will do that. But if the investigation is not completed by then — which is fairly likely given that two weeks is a relatively short time — the prosecutor will request that he is detained for a further two weeks. It is then for the court to decide.”

In response, the rapper’s lawyer Henrik Olsson Lilja claimed the group “were attacked and he made use of self-defense,” the Evening Standard reported.

“He of course is very disappointed and this is a catastrophe for his tour,” Lilja told the New York Times, adding that he will be appealing the court’s decision to detain A$AP Rocky after declaring him a flight risk. “Of course a world artist like him would come back to Sweden if there is a trial in the summer or fall.”

A$AP Rocky detailed the events leading to the arrest to his 10.2 million Instagram followers.

The first video the artist shared to his social platform showed what appeared to be the beginning of the street incident that later led to the arrests.

In the footage, A$AP Rocky and his entourage are approached by two young men on the street when an argument between the groups breaks out. One person from the rapper’s crew, whom the rapper later claimed was his bodyguard, can be heard telling the two men to “go that way — you following us” and another person can be heard saying, “Nobody wants to fight with you bro.”

A$AP Rocky explained the incident in the caption of the video.

“So a few drug addicts are not my fans,” he claimed. “We don’t know these guys and we didn’t want trouble, they followed us for 4 blocks, and they were slapping girls butts who passed, give me a break.”

A$AP Rocky’s arrest took place after he performed at the Smash hip-hop festival in Stockholm. Prior to his trip to Sweden, the rapper had performed in Paris and also posted photos from a trip to Japan. Since the arrest, A$AP Rocky has missed scheduled performances at the Open’er Festival in Poland as well as Longitude in Ireland. He had been expected to headline London’s Wireless festival this weekend.

