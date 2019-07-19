A$AP Rocky Deemed Flight Risk as Detainment in Swedish Jail Extended in Alleged Assault Case

Image zoom A$AP Rocky ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty

Following two weeks of detainment in a Swedish jail as prosecutors investigated his involvement in a street altercation, A$AP Rocky will now be spending another six days behind bars after being deemed a flight risk.

A hearing in Stockholm District Court on Friday morning granted prosecutors’ request for more time to investigate the alleged assault, PEOPLE confirms. The prosecutor now has until Thursday, July 25 to decide whether to charge the rapper or not.

“The Court decided that the artist will remain in custody until 25 July, because of the flight risk. This gives us time to complete the investigation,” prosecutor Daniel Suneson said in a statement.

“We have worked intensively with the investigation and need more time, until Thursday next week in order to complete the preliminary investigation. As long as the preliminary investigation is ongoing, I cannot give any further comments.”

Neither a rep for A$AP Rocky nor his lawyer immediately responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

On July 2, A$AP Rocky, né Rakim Mayers, was arrested in Stockholm following a street altercation for suspected assault, along with three others who were involved in the incident — “two of whom were suspected of serious abuse and one of the abuse of the normal degree,” the prosecutor’s office said in a press release.

A$AP Rocky last appeared in Stockholm District Court with his previous attorney Henrik Olsson Lilja on July 5, and it was then that the judge ruled on the two-week investigation — though the possibility remained that he could be held for longer if prosecutors needed more time.

On July 9, a source close to the rapper told PEOPLE that the Swedish jail where A$AP Rocky was being held is “inhumane” and “horrific.”

“The conditions of the facility are horrific,” the source said. “Some of the inhumane conditions Rocky and his colleagues are facing at the Stockholm Detention Center include 24/7 solitary confinement, restriction of amenities for the most basic of human functions, access to palatable and life-sustaining food as well as unsanitary conditions.”

“Rocky is now being detained for an unknown period of time until they have a trial and he is having his legal and basic human rights ignored while being forced to live in inhumane conditions — all for acting in self-defense,” the source alleged.

In response, Fredrik Wallin, the governor of the prison where A$AP Rocky was being held, refuted a similar description of the jail put forth in a report by TMZ.

“The Swedish Prison and Probation Service has a policy not to comment on individual cases or prisoners,” Wallin previously told PEOPLE. “However, we can refute the picture of prison Kronoberg which is described in the article in TMZ. To exemplify, prison staff and prisoners drink the same municipal tap water.”

Additionally, a Department of State official told PEOPLE that “we are aware of the arrest of a U.S. citizen in Stockholm. We take seriously our responsibility to assist U.S. citizens abroad and are actively monitoring the situation. Due to privacy considerations, we have no further comment at this time.”

In the weeks since, Kim Kardashian West — at her husband Kanye West’s instigation — reportedly reached out to President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, senior advisor Jared Kushner, in order to get the White House involved in A$AP Rocky’s case.

A source told PEOPLE that Kushner then brought it to the attention of the President, who agreed that “something just needed to be checked to make sure things were appropriate.”

Trump reportedly contacted U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who has been “working tirelessly to make sure that this case is resolved in the most appropriate and fair way for an American citizen,” the source said. Since then, A$AP Rocky’s team has been in contact with the White House, giving periodic updates and making requests.

A$AP Rocky previously detailed the events leading up to the arrest to his 10.2 million Instagram followers.

The first video the artist shared to his social media platform showed what appeared to be the beginning of the street incident that later led to the arrests.

In the footage, A$AP Rocky and his entourage are approached by two young men on the street when an argument between the groups breaks out. One person from the rapper’s crew, whom the rapper later claimed was his bodyguard, can be heard telling the two men to “go that way — you following us” and another person can be heard saying, “Nobody wants to fight with you bro.”

A$AP Rocky explained the incident in the caption of the video.

“So a few drug addicts are not my fans,” he claimed. “We don’t know these guys and we didn’t want trouble, they followed us for 4 blocks, and they were slapping girls butts who passed, give me a break.”

A$AP Rocky’s arrest took place after he performed at the Smash hip-hop festival in Stockholm. Prior to his trip to Sweden, the rapper had performed in Paris and also posted photos from a trip to Japan. Since the arrest, A$AP Rocky has missed several scheduled performances including those scheduled for the Open’er Festival in Poland and Longitude in Ireland.