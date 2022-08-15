A$AP Rocky Charged After Allegedly Shooting Former Friend A$AP Relli During Argument in Hollywood

A$AP Rocky has been charged with assault for allegedly shooting his former friend in November, officials say.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced the charges against the "D.M.B." rapper, 33, on Monday. A$AP Rocky (real name Rakim Mayers) is charged with two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm.

"Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood," said Gascón.

"My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted."

His arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday.

Representatives for Rocky did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Rocky was previously arrested at Los Angeles International Airport after he arrived on a private plane from Barbados with Rihanna on April 20, only a few weeks before the birth of their son. He was later released after posting a $550,000 bond.

The alleged shooting occurred on Nov. 6 of last year. The star was in a "heated discussion in Hollywood" when he allegedly aimed a semi-automatic handgun at his ex-friend. He's accused of allegedly shooting twice toward the victim during the "subsequent confrontation," according to the release.

The Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery/Homicide Division is investigating the case.

Earlier this month, Terell Ephron, the former A$AP Mob member who goes by A$AP Relli, came forward as the person Rocky allegedly shot and said he plans to file a civil lawsuit against Rocky, according to Rolling Stone.

In a statement to the outlet by Relli's lawyers, he claimed that Rocky lured him to an obscure location "to discuss a disagreement between the two of them."

"Unbeknownst to Mr. Ephron, A$AP Rocky was not just planning for a conversation and came armed with a semi-automatic handgun," the statement alleges. "After arriving at the location, a conversation ensued whereby without provocation, warning, or any justification, A$AP Rocky produced the handgun and intentionally fired multiple shots at Mr. Ephron."

Relli also claims that the shooting left minor injuries on his left hand, and the entire incident was captured by nearby surveillance cameras, per the outlet.