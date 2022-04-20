A$AP Rocky Arrested at LAX in Connection with November 2021 Shooting
Rapper A$AP Rocky was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday morning in connection with a November shooting.
The hip-hop artist, 33, had just arrived at LAX on a private plane from Barbados, where he'd been vacationing with pregnant girlfriend Rihanna, when he was detained by the Los Angeles Police Department, the LAPD said in a news release. NBC News and TMZ were first to report the news.
Rocky was charged with assault with a deadly weapon (firearm) at LAX.
A rep for Rocky didn't immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was under investigation by the LAPD for a Nov. 6 shooting in Hollywood in which the surviving victim, an acquaintance, said the rapper had shot him following an argument.
The victim said the incident occurred around 10:15 p.m., and he later sought medical treatment for a minor injury. The LAPD said Rocky and two additional males fled on foot after the shooting.
The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for filing consideration, according to police.
Rocky and Rihanna, 34, announced in January that they were expecting their first child together, and were recently photographed on vacation in her native Barbados.