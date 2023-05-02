A$AP Rocky Apologizes to Fan He Squished Hopping Barrier Ahead of Met Gala: 'My Fault Sweetheart'

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna's entrance at the Met Gala was iconic, but it was quite a journey to get there — at least for the rapper, who found himself issuing a mea culpa on Tuesday.

Ahead of Monday's event Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, was seen in a since-deleted viral video attempting to make his way to the entrance of The Carlyle, somehow finding himself behind a wall of fans instead.

Weaving his way through the crowd awaiting glimpses of their favorite celebrities, the rapper, 34, succeeded in getting to the front — but used an unwitting onlooker's shoulder to help hoist himself over the barrier set up by the hotel, knocking the woman's glasses askew in the process.

"A$AP Rocky just literally jumped over me," the fan, Maddy, shared on Twitter, posting a selfie with her oversize frames after the incident.

The rapper took note of the selfie, replying, "LOL MY FAULT $WEETHEART" before following her @youareasapmad account.

"I'm printing this on a t-shirt," she joked back, adding, "Why is A$AP now oomf [one of my friends]?"

On his way back out of The Carlyle Monday night, Rocky took a more traditional route, escorting his expectant girlfriend, 35, out the front door and into their waiting car.

The artist and Fenty mogul wore a custom Valentino Haute Couture cape covered in silk rose appliqués and a white gown that showcased her baby bump. The rapper wore a white shirt under a dark blazer, a dark tie, sunglasses and black shoes, making a show-stopping statement in a red plaid high-low kilt over bedazzled wide-leg jeans.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at the 2023 Met Gala. Mike Coppola/Getty

The event is Rihanna's first Met Gala since 2021, when she and A$AP Rocky walked the red carpet in matching cozy oversized coats. That appearance marked their official debut as a couple after PEOPLE confirmed their relationship the previous November.

The couple, who already have an 11-month-old son, are currently expecting their second child, news that Rihanna announced during her performance at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. At the time, a source close to the couple told PEOPLE that she "wants several kids and is happy that her son will have a sibling come summer."

"She loves parenting with Rakim," the source added. "They are great together."