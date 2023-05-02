A$AP Rocky Apologizes to Fan He Squished Hopping Barrier Ahead of Met Gala: 'My Fault Sweetheart'

After causing a fan to almost lose her glasses, the rapper begged forgiveness on Twitter Tuesday

By Marissa G. Muller
Published on May 2, 2023 07:20 PM
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at The Carlyle Hotel before the 2023 Met Gala: Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty on May 1, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by Steve Eichner/WWD via Getty Images)
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna leave The Carlyle for the Met Gala. Photo: Steve Eichner/WWD via Getty

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna's entrance at the Met Gala was iconic, but it was quite a journey to get there — at least for the rapper, who found himself issuing a mea culpa on Tuesday.

Ahead of Monday's event Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, was seen in a since-deleted viral video attempting to make his way to the entrance of The Carlyle, somehow finding himself behind a wall of fans instead.

Weaving his way through the crowd awaiting glimpses of their favorite celebrities, the rapper, 34, succeeded in getting to the front — but used an unwitting onlooker's shoulder to help hoist himself over the barrier set up by the hotel, knocking the woman's glasses askew in the process.

"A$AP Rocky just literally jumped over me," the fan, Maddy, shared on Twitter, posting a selfie with her oversize frames after the incident.

The rapper took note of the selfie, replying, "LOL MY FAULT $WEETHEART" before following her @youareasapmad account.

"I'm printing this on a t-shirt," she joked back, adding, "Why is A$AP now oomf [one of my friends]?"

On his way back out of The Carlyle Monday night, Rocky took a more traditional route, escorting his expectant girlfriend, 35, out the front door and into their waiting car.

The artist and Fenty mogul wore a custom Valentino Haute Couture cape covered in silk rose appliqués and a white gown that showcased her baby bump. The rapper wore a white shirt under a dark blazer, a dark tie, sunglasses and black shoes, making a show-stopping statement in a red plaid high-low kilt over bedazzled wide-leg jeans.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at the 2023 Met Gala. Mike Coppola/Getty

The event is Rihanna's first Met Gala since 2021, when she and A$AP Rocky walked the red carpet in matching cozy oversized coats. That appearance marked their official debut as a couple after PEOPLE confirmed their relationship the previous November.

The couple, who already have an 11-month-old son, are currently expecting their second child, news that Rihanna announced during her performance at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. At the time, a source close to the couple told PEOPLE that she "wants several kids and is happy that her son will have a sibling come summer."

"She loves parenting with Rakim," the source added. "They are great together."

Related Articles
Tom Brady Blows Off Some Steam With A Round Of Golf As Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen Looks Angelic Going Solo At The Met Gala
Tom Brady Was Golfing in Los Angeles While Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen Stunned at Met Gala
The Carlyle Hotel: 2023 Met Gala - Departures
Miranda Kerr Did Her Own Pre-Makeup Skin Prep for the 2023 Met Gala — Here's What She Used
met gala: jared leto, doja cat and cat Chloe Fineman's cat purse
See All the Tributes to Karl Lagerfeld's Beloved Cat, Choupette, on the 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Rihanna attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
A Look at Rihanna's Fashionably Late Met Gala Appearances (Approved by Anna Wintour) 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Rihanna attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Pregnant Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump as She Strips Down for Second 2023 Met Gala Look
Kim Kardashian's Pearl Met Gala Gown Broke And Spilled On Her Feet
Kim Kardashian Has a Wardrobe Malfunction After 2023 Met Gala When Her Custom Pearl Dress Breaks
Stars who missed the MET - blake lively, zendaya, lady gaga
Stars Who Skipped the Met Gala (and Why)
https://www.instagram.com/p/CruT8_wsup5/. Jennifer Lopez/Instagram
See All the Behind-the-Scenes Details of Jennifer Lopez's Show-Stopping Met Gala Look
Kylie Jenner Stuns in a Blue and Red Satin Outfit with daughter Stormi Webster
Kylie Jenner Coordinates Outfit with Daughter Stormi Before Heading to 2023 Met Gala: Photo
Barbadian singer Rihanna arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2023 theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
ICYMI, Rihanna's Cat-Eye Sunglasses on the 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet Had Massive False Lashes
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Margot Robbie attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage); Cindy Crawford lors du défilé haute couture de Chanel en janvier 1993 à Paris, France. (Photo by Pool ARNAL-PICOT/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)
Cindy Crawford Responds to Margot Robbie's Chanel Met Gala Dress That She Wore First: 'Love Seeing This'
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
How Emily Blunt's Met Gala 2023 Designer Michael Kors 'Upped the Drama' of Her Look (Exclusive)
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Sits with Daughter Malti on Her Lap as She Gets Glam for Met Gala; Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Sits Daughter Malti on Lap as She Preps for 2023 Met Gala: 'Met Glam with Mama'
Lil Nas X Captures Selfies With All Your Favorites From Inside the Met Gala
Lil Nas X — and His Choupette Glam — Snapped So Many Starry Selfies Inside the 2023 Met Gala
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Pregnant Rihanna Says Bringing Baby No. 2 to Met Gala Is 'Fun' but 'Feels Guilty' Son Isn't There
Irina Shayk is seen in NoHo
Irina Shayk Goes Casual for Met Gala Afterparties — and Breaks One of Karl Lagerfeld's Infamous Fashion Rules