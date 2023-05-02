Entertainment Music A$AP Rocky Apologizes to Fan He Squished Hopping Barrier Ahead of Met Gala: 'My Fault Sweetheart' After causing a fan to almost lose her glasses, the rapper begged forgiveness on Twitter Tuesday By Marissa G. Muller Published on May 2, 2023 07:20 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos A$AP Rocky and Rihanna leave The Carlyle for the Met Gala. Photo: Steve Eichner/WWD via Getty A$AP Rocky and Rihanna's entrance at the Met Gala was iconic, but it was quite a journey to get there — at least for the rapper, who found himself issuing a mea culpa on Tuesday. Ahead of Monday's event Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, was seen in a since-deleted viral video attempting to make his way to the entrance of The Carlyle, somehow finding himself behind a wall of fans instead. Weaving his way through the crowd awaiting glimpses of their favorite celebrities, the rapper, 34, succeeded in getting to the front — but used an unwitting onlooker's shoulder to help hoist himself over the barrier set up by the hotel, knocking the woman's glasses askew in the process. "A$AP Rocky just literally jumped over me," the fan, Maddy, shared on Twitter, posting a selfie with her oversize frames after the incident. The rapper took note of the selfie, replying, "LOL MY FAULT $WEETHEART" before following her @youareasapmad account. "I'm printing this on a t-shirt," she joked back, adding, "Why is A$AP now oomf [one of my friends]?" Pregnant Rihanna Covers Her Baby Bump in All-White Floral Look at 2023 Met Gala with A$AP Rocky On his way back out of The Carlyle Monday night, Rocky took a more traditional route, escorting his expectant girlfriend, 35, out the front door and into their waiting car. The artist and Fenty mogul wore a custom Valentino Haute Couture cape covered in silk rose appliqués and a white gown that showcased her baby bump. The rapper wore a white shirt under a dark blazer, a dark tie, sunglasses and black shoes, making a show-stopping statement in a red plaid high-low kilt over bedazzled wide-leg jeans. A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at the 2023 Met Gala. Mike Coppola/Getty The event is Rihanna's first Met Gala since 2021, when she and A$AP Rocky walked the red carpet in matching cozy oversized coats. That appearance marked their official debut as a couple after PEOPLE confirmed their relationship the previous November. The couple, who already have an 11-month-old son, are currently expecting their second child, news that Rihanna announced during her performance at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. At the time, a source close to the couple told PEOPLE that she "wants several kids and is happy that her son will have a sibling come summer." "She loves parenting with Rakim," the source added. "They are great together."