A$AP Rocky Apologizes for Short Rolling Loud Set and Says He's 'Hurt' After 'Months' of Planning

"I was unfortunately not able to bring my vision to fruition and [I'm] hurt about that," Rocky tweeted after his 2022 Rolling Loud New York performance ended early

By
Published on September 26, 2022 01:20 PM
A$AP Rocky performs on stage during 2022 Rolling Loud New York
A$AP Rocky. Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

A$AP Rocky didn't mean to give fans a brief performance at Rolling Loud over the weekend.

After performing a 30-minute set during the annual music festival's New York installment at Citi Field in Queens on Saturday, the 33-year-old "LSD" rapper posted on Twitter to apologize to fans, letting them know his performance was cut short.

"I am so hurt right now! Last night was supposed to be a turning point in my live shows from the old to new," wrote Rocky, whose fans have been patiently awaiting a new album, as the musician's latest body of work, Testing, dropped in 2018. "I will take full responsibility for the circumstances of what led to last [night's] show being everything it was and everything it wasn't."

He continued, "I also want to acknowledge that even tho I prepared the best show for my fans, detail for detail, over the course of MONTHS... I was unfortunately not able to bring my vision to fruition and [I'm] hurt about that and I want to apologize to all of my fans and continued supporters, and thank y'all for showing up for me regardless!!"

A$AP Rocky performs on stage during 2022 Rolling Loud New York
A$AP Rocky. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Rocky's performance was originally scheduled for 8:55 p.m., but according to TMZ, the rapper didn't hit the stage until about 45 minutes later. He then delivered renditions of about nine songs and brought out surprise guests including A$AP Ant, GloRilla, ICYTWAT and French Montana — before his set abruptly ended after about 35 minutes, seemingly due to instructions from the staff.

"They cut a n---- mic short, but it's all good. Thank you for the love, y'all. I appreciate that s---," Rocky told the crowd. "Everybody get home safe."

Throughout the set, Rocky paused in-between songs to speak to the crowd, join the mosh pit and even crowd surf. In the replies to his apology post, some fans complained that his delayed start time and lengthy speeches took up time that could've otherwise been used to finish the set before curfew.

"Maybe don't waste 10 mins between each song next time and actually rap your verses on songs," wrote one Twitter user.

Another fan chimed in, writing, "You coulda easily had the show you wanted if you just showed up on time."

A$AP Rocky performs on stage during 2022 Rolling Loud New York
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Before his Rolling Loud set, Rocky took to his Instagram Stories and told fans the performance would be his last before the release of his yet-to-be-announced forthcoming album, per HotNewHipHop.

Also over the weekend, Rocky's partner Rihanna was announced as the headline performer for the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February 2023. The music icon, 34, shared an image on Instagram on Sunday hinting that she will perform during the NFL event next year.

In the photo, what appears to be Rihanna's hand holds up a football. The "Umbrella" singer captioned the post with a single period. Roc Nation later posted the same image on its respective Instagram account, writing, "Let's GO," and tagging Rihanna and the NFL, while adding the hashtag "#SBLVII."

