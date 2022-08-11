A$AP Relli Says He Plans to File Civil Suit Against A$AP Rocky for Allegedly Shooting Him: Report

Terell Ephron, the former A$AP Mob member who goes by A$AP Relli, is coming forward as the man A$AP Rocky allegedly shot in November.

After coming forward, Relli says he plans to file a civil suit for assault, battery and emotional distress against Rocky, according to Rolling Stone.

Relli came forward less than one week before Rocky, 33, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, is scheduled to attend a court hearing following his arrest in April.

A$AP Rocky. Arturo Holmes/Getty

In a statement to the outlet by Relli's lawyers, he claims that Rocky lured him to an obscure location "to discuss a disagreement between the two of them."

"Unbeknownst to Mr. Ephron, A$AP Rocky was not just planning for a conversation and came armed with a semi-automatic handgun," the statement alleges. "After arriving at the location, a conversation ensued whereby without provocation, warning, or any justification, A$AP Rocky produced the handgun and intentionally fired multiple shots at Mr. Ephron."

Relli also claims that the shooting left minor injuries on his left hand, and the entire incident was captured by nearby surveillance cameras, per the outlet.

On April 20, Rocky was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport after he arrived on a private plane from Barbados with Rihanna, only a few weeks before the birth of their son. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, but was later released from jail after posting a $550,000 bond. At the time, the victim's name was not disclosed, and Rocky has yet to address the matter publicly.

Since then, the rapper has not been charged, but has a court date set for Aug. 17.

Ephron and Mayer's relationship dates back to high school in New York, while Rocky credits Relli for his addition to the A$AP mob, which was formed in 2006.

Meanwhile, Rocky and Rihanna, 34, welcomed their baby boy in May. Shortly after, a close source to the couple told PEOPLE they're "doing great" as they took on their new roles as parents.

"Being a new parent is of course an adjustment, but they are doing great. Their baby boy is healthy and Rihanna is just in awe of him," said the insider. "She really was so excited to be pregnant. She loved it. Meeting her son was of course extremely special too."

"Rihanna barely leaves his side. She is a fantastic mom," the source added. "She wanted to give birth in L.A. since she has a big house with a yard. She enjoys sitting outside with her baby."