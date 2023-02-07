Beyoncé Is in Good Company! See the Top 18 Artists with the Most Grammy Wins

Before it was broken in 2023, the record for most Grammy wins stayed at 31 for 25 years. Find out who Beyoncé bested by a single award, plus other major artists with 20 Grammys or more

By Zoey Lyttle
Published on February 7, 2023 03:23 PM
Beyoncé: 32 Grammys

Beyoncé accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Beyoncé. Kevin Winter/Getty

Beyoncé officially became queen of the Grammys at the 65th ceremony in 2023. She took home four awards throughout the night, but it was her win in the best dance/electronic music album that put her over the edge as the artist with the most Grammy wins of all time. The "Break My Soul" singer has a whopping total of 32 golden gramophones (and 88 nominations) to her name from her solo career and her start with girl group Destiny's Child.

As she graced the stage to accept her record-shattering award, Beyoncé expressed her gratitude with heart-warming emotion.

"​​Thank you so much. I'm trying not to be too emotional. I'm trying to just receive this night. I want to thank God for protecting me. Thank you, God," she began. She continued: "I'd like to thank my Uncle Johnny, who's not here. But he's here in spirit. I'd like to thank my parents — my father, my mother, for loving me, and pushing me. I'd like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful three children who are at home watching."

The icon also shared her love for the queer community, whom she credited for the invention of the dance/electronic genre. "God bless you. Thank you so much to the Grammys. Thank you," she finished.

Georg Soltí: 31 Grammys

Hungarian-British music conductor Georg Solti, Rome, Italy, 1994. (Photo by Luciano Viti/Getty Images)
Luciano Viti/Getty

British-Hungarian conductor Georg Soltí kept the Grammy win record at 31 awards for 25 years. The renowned orchestral leader won his last Grammy in 1998 — just months after he died in September of 1997 at age 84 — for his recording of Richard Wagner's opera Die Meistersinger Von Nürnberg.

Outside of the standard categories, he received the Grammys' Trustees' Award and lifetime achievement award, though the two special accolades are not included in his total count.

Quincy Jones: 28 Grammys

Quincy Jones at the 24th Annual Grammy Awards
Ralph Dominguez/MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Quincy Jones, a music industry titan of 70-plus years, boasts 28 career wins at the Grammy Awards and 80 total nominations. Before 2023, the artist held the record for most wins by a living person. Jones took home his first Grammy in 1964, the best instrumental arrangement award, for his song "I Can't Stop Loving You."

His victories span across genres and categories, and he's won several album and record of the year awards. Most recently, the multi-talented star nabbed 2019's best music film Grammy for his Netflix biopic Quincy.

Alison Krauss: 27 Grammys

Alison Krauss poses with the trophy for the Best Bluegrass album for "Paper Airplane" at the 54th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, February 12, 2012. AFP PHOTO/ FREDERIC J. BROWN (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Bluegrass singer and violinist Alison Krauss claims 27 awards from her nine solo albums and her seven albums with the band Union Station. She won her first Grammy at age 19, taking home the best bluegrass recording accolade for "I've Got That Old Feeling," the titular track off of her sophomore solo album.

Chick Corea: 27 Grammys

Chick Corea
Chick Corea. Frederick M. Brown/Getty

The spot for fourth-most Grammys won is tied between Krauss and the late jazz musician Chick Corea. His compositions were regularly nominated beginning with his first win for best group jazz performance in 1976 for No Mystery, which he produced with his band Return to Forever. In 2022, Corea took home the best latin jazz album award for Mirror Mirror, which he shared with pianist Elaine Elias and fellow composer Chucho Valdés.

Pierre Boulez: 26 Grammys

arPierre Boulez conducting Chicago Symphony Orchestra in all-Bartok program at Carnegie Hall on Saturday night, May 14, 2005.This image:Pierre Boulez conducting Chicago Symphony Orchestra in Bartok's "Four Pieces for Orchestra." (Photo by Hiroyuki Ito/Getty Images)
Hiroyuki Ito/Getty

Pierre Boulez earned a total of 26 gramophones between his first career win in 1968 and his final victory in 2006. The French composer and conductor dominated the classical genre category up until his last nomination at the 53rd Grammys in 2011. He died at age 90 in 2016.

Vladimir Horowitz: 25 Grammys

(Original Caption) 5/18/1982-London, England- Pianist Vladimir Horowitz practices at the Festival Hall, during his first visit to the U.K. in 30 years, for his recital scheduled for 5/22.
getty

Three people are tied for seventh-most awards. The first to reach a total of 25 wins was Russian pianist Vladimir Horowitz. At the 35th ceremony in 1993, his album Horowitz Discovered Treasures reigned as the best instrumental classical performance, four years after his death.

Stevie Wonder: 25 Grammys

Stevie Wonder 1986 Grammy Awards during Chris Walter Music Archive 1980's in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage)
Chris Walter/WireImage

In addition to the lifetime achievement award bestowed upon him in 1996, Stevie Wonder has an impressive 25 Grammy wins to his name. The legendary pianist has set his own records with his album of the year wins: Wonder and Frank Sinatra are the only two artists to win album of the year three times.

Better yet, the "We Can Work It Out" singer is the only artist to win best album thrice for three consecutive releases. Wonder claimed the award in 1974 for Innervisions, in 1975 for Fulfillingness' First Finale and in 1977 for Songs in the Key of Life.

John Williams: 25 Grammys

Composer John Williams attends 41st Annual Grammy Awards on February 24, 1999 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California.
getty

John Williams has received extensive appreciation for his work creating soundtracks for some of the most acclaimed movies of this century and the last. He's received Grammys for iconic compositions, including (but hardly limited to) Jaws, Star Wars, Close Encounters of the Third Kind and E.T.

JAY-Z: 24 Grammys

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Jay-Z attends The 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards - press room held at Staples Center on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)
Michael Tran/FilmMagic

At 24 wins, JAY-Z isn't quite as Grammy-decorated as his record-holding wife, but he and Beyoncé do tie with 88 nominations each. The "99 Problems" rapper won his first award in 1999, coming in hot with a best rap album victory for Vol. 2… Hard Knock Life, and he has continued to dominate the hip-hop categories ever since.

Kanye West: 24 Grammys

Kanye West
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty

At 24 Grammys total, Kanye West ties with JAY-Z, with whom he shares a number of those wins. In 2022, the rapper won two of the five awards for which he was nominated, however in the days leading up to the ceremony, the Grammys prohibited West from performing during the show. PEOPLE confirmed that the decision was influenced by West's "concerning online behavior."

U2: 22 Grammys

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 13: Bono (L-R), The Edge, Larry Mullen, and Adam Clayton of the band U2 pose with their award for "Best Rock Performance by a Group" backstage during the 47th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center February 13, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)
Carlo Allegri/Getty

U2 won their first of 22 Grammys in 1988, starting out strong with an album of the year award for their fifth release The Joshua Tree, earning best rock group performance for the album that same year. They won in the coveted category again in 2006 for their 11th album, How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb. Though 2006 was the last time U2 won a Grammy, it was also the same year they managed to nab every award for which they were nominated.

The Irish rock group — which consists of frontman Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. — was most recently nominated for best rock album in 2015 for Songs of Innocence.

Vince Gill: 22 Grammys

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Vince Gill poses in the press room at the 59th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Country star Vince Gill ranks in the top 15 Grammy winners with 22 awards total. The "When I Call Your Name" crooner holds the second-most gramophones in the genre, though he and the No. 1 country winner, Alison Krauss, share one victory: Gill, Krauss and her band Union Station took home the best country collaboration award in 1996 for their song "High Lonesome Sound."

David Frost: 21 Grammys

David Frost, Best Opera Recording award winner for “Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones” poses in the press room during the 65th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Music producer David Frost has won 21 Grammys, seven of which were classical producer of the year titles. In 2023, Frost bested four other musicians tied at 20 awards and became the artist with the 14th-most wins thanks to his single award lead.

Bruce Springsteen: 20 Grammys

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Musician Bruce Springsteen speaks onstage at MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Bruce Springsteen on February 8, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS)
Larry Busacca/Getty

With 20 wins under his belt, The Boss ranks in the top 15 Grammy winners of all time. Notably, he won in at least one category every year from 2003 through 2010. The eight-year streak featured music from five different Springsteen albums.

Henry Mancini: 20 Grammys

HM-02-X-Getty-Circa-1989
Harry Langdon/Getty

Henry Mancini holds 20 Grammys for his work as a composer. The Recording Academy also honored him with a posthumous lifetime achievement award in March 1995, about nine months after he died at age 70.

Pat Metheny: 20 Grammys

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Musician Pat Metheny, winner of Best Jazz Instrumental Album, onstage at the The 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Nokia Theatre on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Pat Metheny is not only a top Grammy winner — he's also the only person to ever win in 10 different categories. From his first win in 1983 to his most recent in 2013, the jazz musician has won awards for best instrumental jazz album, best new age album, best instrumental composition and best instrumental jazz solo, among several others.

Al Schmitt: 20 Grammys

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 26: Engineer Al Schmitt, winner of the Best Surround Sound Album award for "Live Kisses" poses in the press room during the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Frazer Harrison/Getty

Recording engineer and producer Al Schmitt is tied for the 15th-most career Grammy wins, but his legitimacy is further bolstered by the winners with whom he's collaborated. He and 28-time winner Quincy Jones share the 1991 Grammy for best non-classical engineered album. Schmitt also won the 1962 award for best engineering contribution alongside Henry Mancini.

