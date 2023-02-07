Beyoncé Is in Good Company! See the Top 18 Artists with the Most Grammy Wins

01 of 18 Beyoncé: 32 Grammys Beyoncé. Kevin Winter/Getty Beyoncé officially became queen of the Grammys at the 65th ceremony in 2023. She took home four awards throughout the night, but it was her win in the best dance/electronic music album that put her over the edge as the artist with the most Grammy wins of all time. The "Break My Soul" singer has a whopping total of 32 golden gramophones (and 88 nominations) to her name from her solo career and her start with girl group Destiny's Child. As she graced the stage to accept her record-shattering award, Beyoncé expressed her gratitude with heart-warming emotion. "​​Thank you so much. I'm trying not to be too emotional. I'm trying to just receive this night. I want to thank God for protecting me. Thank you, God," she began. She continued: "I'd like to thank my Uncle Johnny, who's not here. But he's here in spirit. I'd like to thank my parents — my father, my mother, for loving me, and pushing me. I'd like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful three children who are at home watching." The icon also shared her love for the queer community, whom she credited for the invention of the dance/electronic genre. "God bless you. Thank you so much to the Grammys. Thank you," she finished.

02 of 18 Georg Soltí: 31 Grammys Luciano Viti/Getty British-Hungarian conductor Georg Soltí kept the Grammy win record at 31 awards for 25 years. The renowned orchestral leader won his last Grammy in 1998 — just months after he died in September of 1997 at age 84 — for his recording of Richard Wagner's opera Die Meistersinger Von Nürnberg. Outside of the standard categories, he received the Grammys' Trustees' Award and lifetime achievement award, though the two special accolades are not included in his total count.

03 of 18 Quincy Jones: 28 Grammys Ralph Dominguez/MediaPunch/Shutterstock Quincy Jones, a music industry titan of 70-plus years, boasts 28 career wins at the Grammy Awards and 80 total nominations. Before 2023, the artist held the record for most wins by a living person. Jones took home his first Grammy in 1964, the best instrumental arrangement award, for his song "I Can't Stop Loving You." His victories span across genres and categories, and he's won several album and record of the year awards. Most recently, the multi-talented star nabbed 2019's best music film Grammy for his Netflix biopic Quincy.

04 of 18 Alison Krauss: 27 Grammys Bluegrass singer and violinist Alison Krauss claims 27 awards from her nine solo albums and her seven albums with the band Union Station. She won her first Grammy at age 19, taking home the best bluegrass recording accolade for "I've Got That Old Feeling," the titular track off of her sophomore solo album.

05 of 18 Chick Corea: 27 Grammys Chick Corea. Frederick M. Brown/Getty The spot for fourth-most Grammys won is tied between Krauss and the late jazz musician Chick Corea. His compositions were regularly nominated beginning with his first win for best group jazz performance in 1976 for No Mystery, which he produced with his band Return to Forever. In 2022, Corea took home the best latin jazz album award for Mirror Mirror, which he shared with pianist Elaine Elias and fellow composer Chucho Valdés.

06 of 18 Pierre Boulez: 26 Grammys Hiroyuki Ito/Getty Pierre Boulez earned a total of 26 gramophones between his first career win in 1968 and his final victory in 2006. The French composer and conductor dominated the classical genre category up until his last nomination at the 53rd Grammys in 2011. He died at age 90 in 2016.

07 of 18 Vladimir Horowitz: 25 Grammys getty Three people are tied for seventh-most awards. The first to reach a total of 25 wins was Russian pianist Vladimir Horowitz. At the 35th ceremony in 1993, his album Horowitz Discovered Treasures reigned as the best instrumental classical performance, four years after his death.

08 of 18 Stevie Wonder: 25 Grammys Chris Walter/WireImage In addition to the lifetime achievement award bestowed upon him in 1996, Stevie Wonder has an impressive 25 Grammy wins to his name. The legendary pianist has set his own records with his album of the year wins: Wonder and Frank Sinatra are the only two artists to win album of the year three times. Better yet, the "We Can Work It Out" singer is the only artist to win best album thrice for three consecutive releases. Wonder claimed the award in 1974 for Innervisions, in 1975 for Fulfillingness' First Finale and in 1977 for Songs in the Key of Life.

09 of 18 John Williams: 25 Grammys getty John Williams has received extensive appreciation for his work creating soundtracks for some of the most acclaimed movies of this century and the last. He's received Grammys for iconic compositions, including (but hardly limited to) Jaws, Star Wars, Close Encounters of the Third Kind and E.T.

10 of 18 JAY-Z: 24 Grammys Michael Tran/FilmMagic At 24 wins, JAY-Z isn't quite as Grammy-decorated as his record-holding wife, but he and Beyoncé do tie with 88 nominations each. The "99 Problems" rapper won his first award in 1999, coming in hot with a best rap album victory for Vol. 2… Hard Knock Life, and he has continued to dominate the hip-hop categories ever since.

11 of 18 Kanye West: 24 Grammys ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty At 24 Grammys total, Kanye West ties with JAY-Z, with whom he shares a number of those wins. In 2022, the rapper won two of the five awards for which he was nominated, however in the days leading up to the ceremony, the Grammys prohibited West from performing during the show. PEOPLE confirmed that the decision was influenced by West's "concerning online behavior."

12 of 18 U2: 22 Grammys Carlo Allegri/Getty U2 won their first of 22 Grammys in 1988, starting out strong with an album of the year award for their fifth release The Joshua Tree, earning best rock group performance for the album that same year. They won in the coveted category again in 2006 for their 11th album, How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb. Though 2006 was the last time U2 won a Grammy, it was also the same year they managed to nab every award for which they were nominated. The Irish rock group — which consists of frontman Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. — was most recently nominated for best rock album in 2015 for Songs of Innocence.

13 of 18 Vince Gill: 22 Grammys Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic Country star Vince Gill ranks in the top 15 Grammy winners with 22 awards total. The "When I Call Your Name" crooner holds the second-most gramophones in the genre, though he and the No. 1 country winner, Alison Krauss, share one victory: Gill, Krauss and her band Union Station took home the best country collaboration award in 1996 for their song "High Lonesome Sound."

14 of 18 David Frost: 21 Grammys Leon Bennett/Getty Images Music producer David Frost has won 21 Grammys, seven of which were classical producer of the year titles. In 2023, Frost bested four other musicians tied at 20 awards and became the artist with the 14th-most wins thanks to his single award lead.

15 of 18 Bruce Springsteen: 20 Grammys Larry Busacca/Getty With 20 wins under his belt, The Boss ranks in the top 15 Grammy winners of all time. Notably, he won in at least one category every year from 2003 through 2010. The eight-year streak featured music from five different Springsteen albums.

16 of 18 Henry Mancini: 20 Grammys Harry Langdon/Getty Henry Mancini holds 20 Grammys for his work as a composer. The Recording Academy also honored him with a posthumous lifetime achievement award in March 1995, about nine months after he died at age 70.

17 of 18 Pat Metheny: 20 Grammys Kevork Djansezian/Getty Pat Metheny is not only a top Grammy winner — he's also the only person to ever win in 10 different categories. From his first win in 1983 to his most recent in 2013, the jazz musician has won awards for best instrumental jazz album, best new age album, best instrumental composition and best instrumental jazz solo, among several others.