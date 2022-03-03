NBC's new show, hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg, will have America voting for their favorite original song

Here Are the 56 Artists Competing in American Song Contest — Including Six Notable Acts!

The battle is on for America's favorite song!

Fifty-six artists — some already established, and some up-and-coming — are ready to take the stage to perform an original song on NBC's American Song Contest — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look.

The competition series, hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson, will see each of the 50 states, five U.S. territories and Washington, D.C. represented by a solo artist, duo or band trying to win America's vote.

After three rounds, one location will walk away victorious, à la Eurovision, the song contest that pits countries against each other before 200 million annual viewers.

Though many of the acts are undiscovered talent or stars on the rise, there are six notable acts who will be competing for their home states: Jewel (Alaska), Michael Bolton (Connecticut), Sisqó (Maryland), The Crystal Method (Nevada), Macy Gray (Ohio) and Allen Stone (Washington).

Competing alongside them are lesser-known artists, like Latin pop artist Ale Zabala, who released her first single in 2019 and who will compete for Florida, and New Jersey native Brooke Alexx, who was inspired by Taylor Swift to start writing songs.

There's also Hawaiian singer-songwriter Bronson Varde, and Jordan Smith, who hails from Kentucky and who won season nine of The Voice in 2015, among others.

American Song Contest comes from the producers of The Voice and Eurovision Song Contest, and will premiere on NBC March 21 at 8 p.m.

Check out the full lineup of artists below:

o Alabama: Ni/Co

o Alaska: Jewel

o American Samoa: Tenelle

o Arizona: Las Marias

o Arkansas: Kelsey Lamb

o California: Sweet Taboo

o Colorado: Riker Lynch

o Connecticut: Michael Bolton

o Delaware: Nitro Nitra

o Florida: Ale Zabala

o Georgia: Stela Cole

o Guam: Jason J.

o Hawaii: Bronson Kane'Opio Varde

o Idaho: Andrew Sheppard

o Illinois: Justin Jesso

o Indiana: UG skywalkin

o Iowa: Alisabeth Von Presley

o Kansas: Broderick Jones

o Kentucky: Jordan Smith

o Louisiana: Brittany Pfantz

o Maine: King Kyote

o Maryland: Sisqo

o Massachusetts: Jared Lee

o Michigan: Ada LeAnn

o Minnesota: Yam Haus

o Mississippi: Keyone Starr

o Missouri: Brett Seper

o Montana: Jonah Prill

o Nebraska: Jocelyn Anderson

o Nevada: The Crystal Method

o New Hampshire: MARi

o New Jersey: Brooke Alexx

o New Mexico: Khalisol

o New York: Enisa

o North Carolina: John Morgan

o North Dakota: Chloe Fredericks

o Northern Mariana Islands: Sabyu

o Ohio: Macy Gray

o Oklahoma: AleXa

o Oregon: courtship

o Pennsylvania: Bri Steves

o Puerto Rico: Christian Pagan

o Rhode Island: Hueston

o South Carolina: Jesse LeProtti

o South Dakota: Judd Hoos

o Tennessee: Tyler Braden

o Texas: Grant Knoche

o U.S. Virgin Islands: Cruz Rock

o Utah: Savannah Keyes

o Vermont: Josh Panda

o Virginia: Almira Zaky

o Washington: Allen Stone

o Washington, D.C.: Neither

o West Virginia: Alexis Cunningham

o Wisconsin: Jake'O