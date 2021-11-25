Taylor Swift, Kanye West Among Artists Added to Grammy Nom List After Late Category Expansion: Report

The decision by the Recording Academy to allow 10 nominees in the major categories instead of eight also benefited artists such as Lil Nas X and ABBA, according to The New York Times

At the very last minute, The Recording Academy — the organization behind the Grammy Awards — decided to expand the number of allotments in select categories shortly before the nominations were announced, according to The New York Times.

The Times reports that a day before the Grammy nominations were announced on Tuesday, Recording Academy members determined that the top categories at the annual awards show should expand to 10 nominees instead of eight.

The move, according to the paper, benefited artists such as Taylor Swift and Kanye West as well as Lil Nas X and ABBA.

The Times reports that it was able to determine which musicians were added as last-minute additions as they were not seen on a "final nominations list" of eight names — a list that the paper said it had obtained that was crafted several days before nominations were actually named.

The Recording Academy did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

View of a GRAMMY Award The Grammys | Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

The paper also reported that in the record of the year category, Lil Nas X's "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" and ABBA's "I Still Have Faith in You" were added to the list of nominees, which already included songs by Rodrigo, 18, Bieber, 27, Bennett, 95, and Gaga, 35, Batiste, 35, Doja Cat, 26, Eilish, 19, Silk Sonic and Brandi Carlile.

In the song of the year category, the last-minute additions brought in Doja Cat's "Kiss Me More," and "Right on Time" by Carlile, 40, per the Times. They join fellow nominees Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys and Carlile, Rodrigo, H.E.R., 24, Eilish, Silk Sonic, Lil Nas X and Bieber.

And the reported late expansion of best new artist, according to the paper, added the rapper Baby Keem and the composer Arooj Aftab. They now join nominees Rodrigo, Jimmie Allen, FINNEAS, Glass Animals, Japanese Breakfast, The Kid Laroi, Arlo Parks and Saweetie.

During a live broadcast that announced the Grammy nominations, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. praised the decision to include 10 nominees as a way "to make room for more music, more artists and more genres, and to embrace the spirit of inclusion."

Speaking with Variety, Mason, 53, echoed those sentiments: "We saw it as an incredible opportunity for us to honor more artists and shine a light on more great music and potentially offer a greater opportunity for more genres of music to be honored."

When asked about the decision to allow more nominees, which seemed to come about quickly, Mason explained that it was something that had been planned all along.

"It's something that we've talked about for quite some time but it ended up happening fairly recently," he said. "We looked at the voting and the amount of submissions [for the 2022 Grammys] and saw it as a great opportunity."