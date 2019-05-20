Arrest Warrant Issued for Mother of Nipsey Hussle's Daughter Amid Custody Battle: Report

An arrest warrant has been issued for Tanisha Foster — the mother of late rapper Nipsey Hussle’s 10-year-old daughter, Emani Asghedom — after she missed a recent court appearance in a DUI case, according to TMZ.

The outlet reports that Foster was arrested on a DUI charge in Los Angeles several years ago and was sentenced to three years probation after pleading no contest to one of the charges. Foster missed her court date scheduled for May 15, which then led to her probation being revoked and a bench warrant being issued.

According to TMZ, Foster was also arrested on vandalism, antagonistic phone calls and disturbing the peace charges in 2007 but that those charges were dismissed after she completed her probation.

Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage

Police were unable to confirm the warrant to PEOPLE.

News of the arrest warrant comes amid an ongoing custody battle between Foster and Hussle’s sister, Samantha Smith, over Emani. In April, Smith filed a petition to become the legal guardian of Emani.

RELATED: Nipsey Hussle’s Sister Files for Legal Guardianship of Late Rapper’s Daughter Emani

Smith lived with her brother, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, and Emani until about 2014 or 2015, but kept up “consistent and frequent contact” with her niece on a weekly basis in the years since, according to court documents previously obtained by PEOPLE.

“[Smith] has always been a presence in Emani’s life and along with the rest of Emani’s paternal family has assisted in her care and continues to do so,” the documents read.

Her goal of obtaining custody of the girl is to “ensure [her] continued stability,” and guarantee Emani “can continue to live with family members with whom she has always had close ties.”

On March 31, Hussle was shot and killed outside his Los Angeles clothing store. He was 33.

RELATED VIDEO: Suspect Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Nipsey Hussle

After Hussle’s death, Smith shared an emotional tribute to the rapper on Instagram promising she’d look after his family, which also includes longtime girlfriend Lauren London and their 2½-year-old son Kross.

“I got Lauren. I got Emani. I got Kross. I got Sam, he is my responsibility now. He is my big little brother. I got mommy and Granny and Pop. You gave me so many tools,” she wrote.

Emani accompanied her father to the Grammy awards in February, when he was nominated for best rap album.

Hussle shared a photo of the father-daughter pair to Instagram, posting a blue heart emoji as the caption.

“Yes, he is a cool dad,” she told reporters on the red carpet.