See Ariana Grande’s Hilarious Reaction to Her Controversial New Wax Figure

The pop star is just as confused as her fans

By
Claudia Harmata
May 28, 2019 08:22 AM

Ariana Grande‘s fans aren’t the only ones confused about her new wax figure.

The ” 7 rings” singer has broken her silence about the new figurine that went on display last week at Madame Tussauds London —  and like her fans, she just wants some answers.

“I just wanna talk,” the pop star hilariously commented on a picture of her wax figure posted by another Instagram account.

When unveiling Grande’s wax likeness, the famed museum was confident they “nailed” the Grammy Award-winning artist, writing, “You chose Classic Ari! Now we have her style nailed, you can see @ArianaGrande at Madame Tussauds London for 5 weeks from Friday 💁💕.”

Ian West/PA Images via Getty

The company previously asked Twitter users to help determine which style to use for the new figure, allowing fans to vote between “Classic Ari,” “Sassy Ari” or “Princess Ari.” The winning “Classic Ari” style involved the pop star’s signature high pony tail, over-sized sweatshirt and over-the-knee boots.

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images; Jesse Grant/Getty Images

In the museum’s defense, they did have the singer’s iconic “style nailed,” but her face was another story, and fans were quick to call them out for it.

“i look more like ariana grande than this wax figure of ariana grande,” one Twitter user wrote, adding, “and I look nothing like ariana grande.”

Another wrote, “the longer I look, the more confused I get.” Some fans even went so far as to tell the museum they needed to “melt” Grande’s face start over.
Others were a tad nicer, trying to soften the blow to whoever labored over the figure. One wrote, “Nothing against the work, but … that’s really bad …”
Grande’s figure isn’t the first celeb face to receive some heat. There have been several other wax figure and statue fails over the years. Last September, Ellen DeGeneres poked fun at her own figure on an episode of her talk show while comparing it to Benedict Cumberbatch’s spot on likeness.

