See Ariana Grande’s Hilarious Reaction to Her Controversial New Wax Figure

Ariana Grande‘s fans aren’t the only ones confused about her new wax figure.

The ” 7 rings” singer has broken her silence about the new figurine that went on display last week at Madame Tussauds London — and like her fans, she just wants some answers.

“I just wanna talk,” the pop star hilariously commented on a picture of her wax figure posted by another Instagram account.

When unveiling Grande’s wax likeness, the famed museum was confident they “nailed” the Grammy Award-winning artist, writing, “You chose Classic Ari! Now we have her style nailed, you can see @ArianaGrande at Madame Tussauds London for 5 weeks from Friday 💁💕.”

The company previously asked Twitter users to help determine which style to use for the new figure, allowing fans to vote between “Classic Ari,” “Sassy Ari” or “Princess Ari.” The winning “Classic Ari” style involved the pop star’s signature high pony tail, over-sized sweatshirt and over-the-knee boots.

In the museum’s defense, they did have the singer’s iconic “style nailed,” but her face was another story, and fans were quick to call them out for it.

“i look more like ariana grande than this wax figure of ariana grande,” one Twitter user wrote, adding, “and I look nothing like ariana grande.”

