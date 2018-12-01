Ariana Grande Reveals She Wrote Record-Breaking 'Thank U Next' After a 'Rough Day in N.Y.C.'

Although everybody knows that “Thank U, Next” was written following Ariana Grande‘s split from former fiancé Pete Davidson, the pop star is finally opening up about where the idea to pen the self-love anthem came from.

Less than 24 hours after releasing the highly anticipated music video for the track, the 25-year-old singer told her fans that the song was written after she went through a particularly rough day.

“well …………. ‘twas a pretty rough day in nyc,” Grande wrote on Twitter, in response to a fan who asked who came up with the idea to write the song.

However, Grande went on to follow up her difficult day with a fun outing with her friends.

“My friends took me to tiffany’s. we had too much champagne. i bought us all rings,” she continued. “It was very insane and funny. & on the way back to the stu njomza was like ‘bitch, this gotta be a song lol’. so we wrote it that afternoon.”

Eagle-eyed fans first noticed that Grande had begun wearing a new diamond ring on her finger when she posted a behind the scenes photo from the music video on Instagram in November.

Grande went on to confirm on Twitter that she shares the rings with six of her friends — as well as with her mother, Joan, and grandmother, Nonna.

While discussing her music video on social media, Grande also thanked her fans for helping her break YouTube and Vevo’s record for most views within 24 hours.

With hours left to go before officially hitting the 24-hour mark, “Thank U, Next” has already been viewed over 47 million times, smashing the previous record of 45 million for BTS’ “Idol” video, which debuted in August.

“p.s. we set a new @vevo record. that’s wild. i love u. thank u,” Grande tweeted.

According to Forbes, the clip also broke the record for most simultaneous viewers on a YouTube premiere, as 829,000 of Grande’s die-hard fans caused comments on the video to temporarily not load.

The clip’s opening is an homage to the iconic 2004 teen comedy Mean Girls, with Grande channeling Queen Bee Regina George as she flips through a “Burn Book” of three of her ex-lovers: Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez and Davidson.

Writing “could still get it” on Sean’s page and “friends forever” on Alvarez’s, eagle-eyed viewers noticed that Grande left an extra-special message for Davidson, writing “sry I dipped” over a selfie of the pair with the Saturday Night Live star’s face scribbled over. (Meanwhile, the “HUUUUUGE” at the bottom likely alludes to her ex’s much-buzzed-about penis size.)

Grande and Davidson dated for just a few weeks before the comedian proposed in June, then Grande ended their whirlwind romance in October.

Following its release on Nov. 4, so far, the smash has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for three weeks in a row.