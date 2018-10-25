Ariana Grande Set to Launch World Tour After Calling Off Engagement to Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande is heading out on the road.

A week after calling off her months-long engagement to Pete Davidson, the powerhouse singer, 25, announced on Thursday dates of her new world tour.

Setting out in honor of her latest album, Sweetener, the four-month string of concert dates will kick off on March 18, 2019 at the Times Union Center in Albany, New York before traveling to major cities across the country including Washington, DC, Philadelphia, Montreal, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, St. Louis, Denver, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, Nashville, Miami and Atlanta.

The first leg of the Sweetener World Tour wraps up with two dates in New York — a stop at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on June 14 and a final show at Madison Square Garden on June 18.

Additional dates are expected to be announced soon.

Tickets can be purchased for American Express card members beginning Thursday, Nov. 1 (at 10 a.m.) local time and running through Saturday, Nov. 3 (at 10 p.m.) local time.

Grande’s tour announcement should come as no surprise to fans. The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer revealed on Wednesday that she was working on new music and getting ready to release U.S. tour date.

“It fixes everythin [sic],” Grande tweeted after a fan commended her passion for music.

But music isn’t the only thing helping the pop star get through a tough time. Piggy Smallz — the pet pig Grande adopted with Davidson — has also brought joy to her life.

“The absolute love of my life,” she wrote, referring to her tiny companion. “i have no idea what i did …… to deserve her.”

There’s been a lot of highs and lows for Grande over the past few months.

She and Davidson called it quits last week, nearly five months after the Saturday Night Live star, 24, proposed in June. Davidson popped the question weeks after they began dating, following Grande’s May breakup from rapper Mac Miller, who died in September of a suspected drug overdose. He was 26.

In the wake of her split from Davidson, Grande took a brief Internet hiatus.

The Broadway alum made her first public appearance post-split on Oct. 16, performing “The Wizard and I” during the final taping of Wicked’s 15th-anniversary special — which will air on NBC on Monday.

Since then, she’s been back at work. Though Grande only just released Sweetener in August — and naming one of the tracks after her ex-fiancé — getting back in the studio has been helping the singer cope with the difficult period in her life.

“It ain’t work when u love it r u kiddin !” she tweeted on Wednesday after a fan praised her hard work. “i’m the luckiest girl in the world to be able to do this s— n express myself n heal this way …. my lifeline tbh thank U for listening n allowing this to be my life.”

A source close to the singer also told PEOPLE just days after her breakup that she’s been using work as a way to get through a very emotional year, but still, her loved ones were concerned about her mental health.

“She’s staying strong and focusing on work right now, but her friends and family are definitely worried about her,” the source said. “Ariana’s been through a lot and emotionally things have been so up and down for her this year.”