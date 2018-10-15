Ariana Grande Is Back to Work After Ending Engagement — but Remains Mum on Pete Davidson Split

Ariana Grande is finally getting the opportunity she’s been waiting for … since birth!

Grande, 25, posted on Instagram and Twitter on Monday to share an update on a meaningful development in her life — and no, it wasn’t to address her sudden split from fiancé Pete Davidson. Instead, the “Successful” singer showed that she’s focusing on her work in the wake of their breakup, sharing a photo of her Wicked rehearsal script (and leaving us to wonder if they’re really over “For Good”).

“Honored to be included in the celebration of 15 years of my favorite musical of all time,” Grande captioned the photo, adding, “wouldn’t miss it for the whole universe” alongside a green heart emoji.

RELATED: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson End Engagement: ‘It Was Way Too Much Too Soon,’ Says Source

honored to be included in this celebration of 15 years of my favorite musical of all time 💚 wouldn’t miss it for the whole universe #wicked15 pic.twitter.com/oCC6ial3HX — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 15, 2018

On Sunday, PEOPLE confirmed that Grande and Saturday Night Live star Davidson, 24, had ended their engagement.

“It was way too much too soon,” a Grande source tells PEOPLE. “It’s not shocking to anyone.”

The pair decided to end their engagement over the weekend, TMZ first reported on Sunday.

A rep for Grande did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, and Davidson’s rep had no comment.

Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel in Wicked Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

In late September, it was confirmed that Grande will be living out one of her dreams by joining original Wicked stars Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel as well as the musical’s current Broadway company and the Pentatonix for NBC’s celebration of the show’s 15th anniversary, A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway.

“One of my dream roles is to play Elphaba,” Grande once gushed in an episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series, in which she sang “What Is This Feeling” with Seth McFarlane. “I would do it tomorrow. I’d cancel my whole s—. That’s my dream.”

RELATED: Wicked Heading to NBC for 15th Anniversary Concert with Original Stars — and Ariana Grande!

Lucky for us fans, there will be no need for the pop star to sacrifice her “whole s—” in order to land her dream role. By the looks of her script, it appears that she’ll be singing Elphaba’s song “The Wizard and I” during the televised performance — something that’s come naturally to her since a young age, as fans were quick to comment on her post.

While many fans offered their support and condolences over her broken engagement, others followed her lead and kept it strictly business, eagerly congratulating Grande by sharing throwback YouTube videos of her belting out various tunes from the hit musical as a young teen.

Grande is an alum of both Broadway and NBC televised live musicals, having starred in Jason Robert Brown’s 13 on stage back in 2008 and Hairspray Live! in 2016. Pentatonix also has ties to the peacock network. The a cappella group won the third season of NBC’s The Sing-Off in 2011.

RELATED: All the Signs Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Were on the Brink of Breaking Up

Wicked opened on Broadway on Oct. 30, 2003, and has gone on to become a cultural phenomenon — winning over 100 international awards (including three Tonys) and earning over $4.6 billion in global sales, with performances in over 100 cities across 14 countries around the world. Over 55 million people have seen the show worldwide.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, the musical tells the story of the witches popularized in The Wizard of Oz, but from their perspective. Book writer Winnie Holzman adapted the tale, while Schwartz penned its Grammy-winning score. Songs like “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good” have gone on to become mainstays in the musical theatre lexicon.

Many of those tunes have been performed by Grande in the past, too. Videos have surfaced of her singing “For Good,” “The Wizard and I,” and “I’m Not that Girl” on YouTube. Further showing her longtime love for the musical, she also dueted with Mika in 2013 on his “Popular Song,” which sampled Wicked‘s “Popular.”

A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway airs Monday, Oct. 29 (10 p.m. ET) on NBC.