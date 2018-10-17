Ariana Grande has parted ways with Pete Davidson and her 3-carat, $93K engagement ring.

On Tuesday, the pop star, 25, performed “The Wizard and I” during the final taping of Wicked’s 15th-anniversary special, which will air on NBC later this month.

Noticeably missing on Grande’s left ring finger was the pear-shaped diamond sparkler she was given when the Saturday Night Live star proposed in June, just weeks after they began dating following Grande’s breakup from rapper Mac Miller in May.

The singer’s makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, who is also Kim Kardashian West‘s go-to beauty guru, shared a clip of her performance in an Instagram video, which clearly showcased Grande’s bare finger.

Hours before the final taping took place, Grande skipped the final dress rehearsal.

“Can’t believe I almost let my anxiety ruin this for me today!” Grande captioned an Instagram photo that showed off her makeup, specifically her green lip shade. “Not today Satan! Not tomorrow or the next day either not no more u can suck my big green d— finna sing my heart out and be a big walking vessel of love bye.”

In late September, it was confirmed that Grande will be living out one of her dreams by joining original Wicked stars Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel as well as the musical’s current Broadway company and the Pentatonix for NBC’s celebration of the show’s 15th anniversary, A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway.

While Grande was back to work, ex Davidson, 24, canceled a previously scheduled stand-up performance at Temple University in Pennsylvania that was to take place on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, Pete Davidson will no longer be able to do our homecoming show due to personal reasons,” the school announced in a statement. Actor and comedian Adam DeVine was announced as the last-minute replacement.

Shortly before PEOPLE confirmed on Saturday that Grande and Davidson ended their engagement, she opted out of performing at a cancer benefit in Los Angeles that was near and dear to her manager Scooter Braun‘s heart.

“Someone that I am very close to could not be here today because of things that she is going through,” Braun told attendees, without providing specifics.

Grande was supposed to sing a duet from the hit musical Wicked with Chenoweth, as a special gift to Braun’s wife Yael.

“She couldn’t be here today, and while I was frustrated, being a manager, my wife, being who she always is, said to me, ‘She needs this time. If people are just here to see her sing and not [wanting to] be here for the cancer foundation, I don’t want them here anyway,’ ” Braun said.

Though fans were shocked to learn the breakup news, a Grande source recently told PEOPLE that her inner circle is not. “It was way too much too soon. It’s not shocking to anyone,” the source said.

A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway airs Monday, Oct. 29 (10 p.m. ET) on NBC.