Ariana Grande Venmos Money to Fans in Financial Need amid Coronavirus Crisis: Report

Ariana Grande is lending a hand to help her fans in need amid the current coronavirus pandemic.

According to a report from TMZ, the pop star has sent money to fans through the mobile payment service Venmo in an effort to help get them through the tough times caused by the current health crisis.

Grande, 26, has reportedly been communicating with her fans who’ve opened up about financial struggles, like not being able to pay their upcoming bills or rent, because they’ve lost their jobs.

Numerous fans reportedly told the publication that they have received payments ranging from $500 to $1,500 and that Grande’s kind act is something she’s been doing on the down-low for the past few days.

Speaking to the New York Post‘s Page Six, one fan told the outlet that Grande, “reached out and took care of my salary for the month.”

RELATED: People Now: Your Coronavirus Questions Answered by Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Syra Madad – Watch the Full Episode

Image zoom David Fisher/Shutterstock

Earlier this month, Grande encouraged those who are financially able to help donate to organizations in need.

“While we are social distancing and doing the best we can to protect one another, my heart hurts for the small businesses, individuals and families affected by all of this,” Grande wrote on her Instagram Story. “I am supporting the organizations below and if you are able to, you should too.” She then listed several organizations for her legion of fans to donate to.

Ariana’s Instagram Story (March 19) pic.twitter.com/CNVdy1mDRo — Ariana Grande Today (@ArianaToday) March 20, 2020

Grande also shared other lengthy statements on her social media channels that urged her followers to stay safe amid the ongoing outbreak.

“I keep hearing from a surprising amount of people statements like ‘this isn’t a big deal’ / ‘we’ll be fine’ … ‘we still have to go about our lives’ and it’s really blowing my mind,” Grande began in a statement on a previous Instagram Story.

“I understand if that is how you felt weeks ago but please read about what’s going on. Please don’t turn a blind eye,” she continued.

“It is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation that lightly. The ‘we will be fine because we’re young’ mindset is putting people who aren’t young and/or healthy in a lot of danger. You sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. Like now,” Grande concluded.

Image zoom Ariana Grande/Instagram

In addition to her Instagram Story, the star stressed the dangers of the “national emergency and pandemic of global proportion” in several tweets.

“These are the times when the world should rely on their governments to support the plan for all citizens to stay at home and lessen the threat of infection and the spread of the virus,” Grande wrote.

Image zoom Ariana Grande/Instagram

RELATED: Taylor Swift Donates $3,000 Each to Fans Affected by Coronavirus Crisis: ‘I Was Just Speechless’

And Grande isn’t the only music megastar looking to help fans by making donations directly to those struggling financially.

Taylor Swift also donated money to an array of fans who are currently out of work and struggling to make ends meet, as PEOPLE previously reported.

On Wednesday, the “Lover” singer, 30, donated to several fans who publicly expressed their financial struggles, including Samantha Jacobson, who received a $3,000 donation after writing on her Tumblr that she has “no job, no income, no way to pay my bills” after her workplace shut down over coronavirus concerns.

According to Jacobson, Swift reached out to her on Twitter and offered to help alleviate some of her financial burdens. Numerous other fans shared their similar interactions with the pop crooner online as well.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.