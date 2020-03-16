Ariana Grande Urges Fans Not to Take Coronavirus Precautions Lightly: 'Please Don't Turn a Blind Eye'

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Ariana Grande is stressing the importance of coronavirus precautions, especially to her young fans.

The singer, 26, shared lengthy statements on her social media, urging followers to stay safe amid the ongoing outbreak.

“I keep hearing from a surprising amount of people statements like ‘this isn’t a big deal’ / ‘we’ll be fine’ … ‘we still have to go about our lives’ and it’s really blowing my mind,” Grande began in a statement on her Instagram Story Sunday.

“I understand if that is how you felt weeks ago but please read about what’s going on. Please don’t turn a blind eye,” she continued.

As of Monday, there are at least 3,602 confirmed cases in the United States, according to The New York Times. Social distancing has been embraced by cities and states across the country, many of which have closed bars, music venues and schools as a means of keeping people from gathering in large crowds.

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty

RELATED: U.S. Cases of Coronavirus Near 4,000: Here’s an Updated Map of the Spread

Image zoom Ariana Grande/Instagram

“It is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation that lightly. The ‘we will be fine because we’re young’ mindset is putting people who aren’t young and/or healthy in a lot of danger. You sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. Like now,” Grande concluded.

In addition to her Instagram Story, the star stressed the dangers of the “national emergency and pandemic of global proportion” in several tweets.

“These are the times when the world should rely on their governments to support the plan for all citizens to stay at home and lessen the threat of infection and the spread of the virus,” Grande wrote.

Image zoom Ariana Grande/Instagram

On Sunday, the Grammy winner shared a photo from her couch while watching the Democratic debate between Senator Bernie Sanders and former vice president Joe Biden.

“Instead of responding with your frustration (that I totally agree with and support) call your senators! We need them to support this plan. Everyone deserves to be financially supported and feel safe at home during this time,” Grande said in a separate tweet, referring to the Family First Coronavirus Response Act, which was passed by the House of Representatives early Saturday to provide relief to Americans affected by COVID-19.

Image zoom Ariana Grande/Instagram

RELATED: Taylor Swift Urges Fans to ‘Isolate’ Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: ‘We Need to Make Social Sacrifices’

Image zoom Martin Schwartz/PEOPLE

Recently, the National Security Council sent out a message urging Americans not to believe reports that a country-wide quarantine is underway. “Text message rumors of a national #quarantine are FAKE,” they tweeted. “There is no national lockdown.” Instead, they pointed followers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, whom they say have provided and “will continue to post the latest guidance on COVID-19.”

Across the globe, more than 6,700 worldwide have died as a result of the virus, while over 77,000 have recovered after having it.