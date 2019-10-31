Ariana Grande's Halloween Costume Is Inspired by an Iconic — and Creepy! — Twilight Zone Episode

Ariana Grande‘s “final procedure” was a success — and so is her Halloween 2019 costume!

The “Thank U, Next,” singer finally revealed her costume after dropping video snippets from The Twilight Zone all week. Grande, 26, shared several posts on Instagram of her Halloween costume, which is one of the characters from the iconic series’ “Eye of the Beholder” episode.

Grande started leaving bread crumbs on Saturday, sharing a photo of the Twilight Zone opening credits with the caption, “One of my FAV. Shows! 🙌🏽”

Then on Sunday, the pop star shared a scene from the episode, in which a young woman named Janet Tyler goes through a series of surgeries in order to look like everyone else finally. When her bandages are taken off, the audience sees that nothing appears wrong with her face — until the other characters are taken out of the shadows and have upturned noses and giant, twisted mouths.

The point of the episode is to prove that beauty is in the “eye of the beholder,” as Janet is terrified of the man she’s supposed to go live with, who in our world would be considered attractive.

On Monday, Grande shared two more clips from the episode, following them up with a pair of throwback photos of herself as a toddler with the caption, “spooky girl.”

On Tuesday, Grande kept up the suspense by sharing a photo of Twilight Zone host Rod Sterling with subtitles reading, “what you’re about to watch is a nightmare.”

On Wednesday, Grande made her big reveal, first sharing two videos of herself cast in shadows before sharing two posts of her epic costume.

“[F]inal procedure was a success,” she wrote in the caption for one of the snaps, in which she stares up at the camera with a cigarette in hand, in reference to Janet Tyler’s failed “final procedure.”

Of course, Grande is no secret to playing dress up. In her “Thank U, Next,” music video, she wears costumes from Mean Girls, Legally Blonde and 13 Going on 30.