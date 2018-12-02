'Hungry' Ariana Grande Says 'True Love Doesn't Exist': 'I Don't Want' a 'Next'

In a since-deleted tweet, Ariana Grande proclaimed that “true love doesn’t exist” — but her stomach was the one doing the talking.

On Saturday, the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer, 25, referenced her hit single “Thank U, Next” — which reviews her past relationships with Ricky Alvarez, Big Sean, Pete Davidson and the late Mac Miller and looks forward to her next romance — to make a bold statement about love.

“actually… i don’t want no ‘next,'” she declared. “true love doesn’t exist. hope you’re having a great day!”

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Turns out, Grande’s outlook was nothing that a snack could not cure. “true love might exist i was just hungry,” she tweeted later in the day in a post that remains online.

“but still, f— that,” Grande added.

true love might exist i was just hungry — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 2, 2018

Grande’s Twitter musings came one day after she dropped the “Thank U, Next” music video, which broke YouTube and Vevo’s record for most views within 24 hours.

On Saturday, Grande gave her fans insight into the creation of “Thank U, Next.” PEOPLE confirmed in June that Davidson had popped the question after a fast-paced romance, but the duo calls it quits in October.