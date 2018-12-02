'Hungry' Ariana Grande Says 'True Love Doesn't Exist': 'I Don't Want' a 'Next'

In a since-deleted tweet, Ariana Grande proclaimed that “true love doesn’t exist” — but her stomach was the one doing the talking.
On Saturday, the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer, 25, referenced her hit single “Thank U, Next” — which reviews her past relationships with Ricky Alvarez, Big Sean, Pete Davidson and the late Mac Miller and looks forward to her next romance — to make a bold statement about love.
“actually… i don’t want no ‘next,'” she declared. “true love doesn’t exist. hope you’re having a great day!”
Turns out, Grande’s outlook was nothing that a snack could not cure. “true love might exist i was just hungry,” she tweeted later in the day in a post that remains online.
“but still, f— that,” Grande added.
Grande’s Twitter musings came one day after she dropped the “Thank U, Next” music video, which broke YouTube and Vevo’s record for most views within 24 hours.
On Saturday, Grande gave her fans insight into the creation of “Thank U, Next.” PEOPLE confirmed in June that Davidson had popped the question after a fast-paced romance, but the duo calls it quits in October.
“well …………. ‘twas a pretty rough day in nyc,” Grande shared about the day that “Thank U, Next” was born. “my friends took me to tiffany’s. we had too much champagne. i bought us all rings. it was very insane and funny.”
“& on the way back to the stu njomza was like ‘bitch, this gotta be a song lol’. so we wrote it that afternoon.”
The idea paid off. In the jam-packed music video, Grande pays homage to the classic flicks Mean Girls, Bring It On, 13 Going on 30 and Legally Blonde — and she won major approval from the movies’ leads.
“Every now and then something comes along and just brightens your day,” Jennifer Garner, who starred in 13 Going on 30, wrote on Instagram. “@arianagrande you’re adorable. Thank you, pretty girl. #thankunext.”
“@arianagrande looks more like Jenna Rink than I ever did! #thankunext,” Garner noted.
Reese Witherspoon, who helmed Legally Blonde, was also impressed. “Can we please talk about @ArianaGrande‘s Bend and Snap?! 10/10 nailed it! #thankunext,” Witherspoon tweeted.