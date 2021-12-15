Ariana Grande Tries to Prove She's a Country Boy Like Blake Shelton in Silly Audition Tape

"Love you so much my pal," Grande wrote of her fellow The Voice coach

Is Ariana Grande country enough?

On Tuesday night during the season finale of The Voice, the Positions songstress shared her lost hilarious audition tape for Blake Shelton's "Come Back as a Country Boy" music video.

In the video, Grande, 28, gets in character by wearing a cowgirl hat, flannel, boots and jeans. She then opens the video by saying, "Blake doesn't think I'm 'country enough,' but I told him he's so wrong, so hopefully, this will really show him what he needs to see."

Grande then takes on challenges to prove her country-ness, including catching a beer can (which she missed), turning on a chainsaw (also a fail), posing like her fellow coach "Blake would," crushing a beer can, singing like Shelton and recreating his moves in the music video.

In the end, Grande asks, "Did I get it?" A voice then replies "We'll let you know."

Later that night, Grande shared the tape on her Instagram and captioned it, "still waiting to hear but I feel like no news is good news ? ….. perhaps ? lmk @blakeshelton love you so much my pal."

Ahead of the season finale, Grande told Entertainment Tonight that even though her first season on The Voice didn't end in victory, she still felt "so blessed."

"I wouldn't change anything about it. I know I'm out of the running in a big way, but I had the most beautiful time, and I feel like I got to do some really special work with these artists," she told the outlet. "And I will continue to know and work with them, and I care deeply about them."

"I made incredible friendships, and learned so much from [my fellow coaches]," she added. "I'm so blessed to have been a part of it, and it was a very cherished experience to me."

Meanwhile, Shelton, 45, also told PEOPLE on Tuesday that Grande is "the sweetest" so it's "hard" to get mad at her. Grande, however, doesn't hold back.

"I have not been able to really pin Ariana down yet as what kind of rival she is," Shelton told PEOPLE. "It's really hard to get mad at Ariana enough to really go for her throat because she's the sweetest kid that you'll ever meet."

"She will look at you with a smile and be sticking the knife straight in your back," he continued. "She's done it to me a hundred times already. And it's like, 'Okay. Now I see how it is.' And then she wins you back over, and you're not mad at her anymore."

Heading into the finale on Tuesday night were contestants Girl Named Tom and Hailey Mia on team Kelly Clarkson, team Shelton's Wendy Moten and Paris Winningham and team John Legend's Jershika Maple. Grande's remaining team members were eliminated last week.

By the end of the night, Girl Named Tom, the trio consisting of siblings Caleb, 26, Joshua, 24, and Bekah, 20, took home the crown. Their win marked the first-ever on-solo act to win the show, and Clarkson's fourth victory on the show.