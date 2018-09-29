Ariana Grande Reveals She Wants to Go on Tour But Being 'Away From Home' Is 'Scary' Right Now  

Ariana Grande misses her fans.

On Friday, the 25-year-old “God Is A Woman” singer expressed her desire to go on tour to reconnect with her Arianators.

“I’m antsy. can’t sit still. i wanna tour now. yesterday i jus wanted to sit home forever but today i wanna do show and see u. it’s all v up n down rn. but hi. ily. i am working on it. i’ll keep ya posted,” Grande responded to a fan who told her to “take all the time” she needed to heal.

While many fans were elated to hear about the potential tour, some were hesitant with one person telling the singer, “we don’t want you to go on tour and then regret it.”

“Id never regret it. my happiest moments are with y’all and on stage and stuff. i think it’s just the looooooong chunks of time away from home that are scary to me rn. hi i’m being too honest and people r gonna tear me apart but idc anymore. lol,” Grande responded.

“Like maybe i’ll do a mini one. i cant do what i did last time right now. that i do know. whatever it is i hope it’s okay with you. i just love and miss you. everybody telling me i need to take time but i’m so antsy. idk. ily,” Grande added.

The tweets come just one day after the singer went on social media to vent yet again.

“Can i pls have one okay day. just one. pls,” wrote Grande, adding “i’m so f—ing tired pls” and “jus wake me up when i’m supposed to sing or whatever. peace” minutes later.

The entertainer also resurfaced a tweet from earlier this month. “j f—ing k,” she wrote while re-tweeting her own post from Sept. 22 assuring fans that “everything will be okay.”

Grande ended her Twitter spree by thanking her fans for their support. “ty for loving me sm i do not deserve it,” she wrote. When a fan expressed concern, the singer replied, “ur angels in my life. it’s just been a tough month. i’m trying to get my work done and get back to normal and it’s hard and i’m human and tired. sorry i let u in or worried u. i shouldn’t have tweeted. i kno better.”

The past couple of weeks for Grande have been nothing short of challenging. On Sept. 7, Grande’s ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller died of an apparent overdose at 26 years old.

In addition to her grief, Grande previously opened up about coping with anxiety and PTSD after a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured more than 500 in a terrorist attack at the Manchester show of her Dangerous Woman Tour in May of 2017.

As a result, the singer’s team announced she will be taking some time out of the spotlight. Grande and her fiancé Pete Davidson decided to skip the 2018 Emmy Awards on Sept. 17 despite Davidson’s show Saturday Night Live winning for variety sketch series.

“Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend,” Grande’s team said in a statement. “She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”

Grande was also scheduled to appear on Saturday Night Live‘s Season premiere this weekend, but cancelled causing Kanye West to take her place.

“We had Ariana drop out for emotional reasons two days ago,” SNL‘s producer Lorne Michaels said during this week’s Origins With James Andrew Miller podcast, which was previously recorded. “And then Kanye stepped up, so he’ll be there,” Michaels added.