Ariana Grande Will Release Tour Film Excuse Me, I Love You — a 'Love Letter' to Her Fans

The singer expressed gratitude to her fans and said that she looks forward to a "change in pace" after dropping three albums in less than two years

The 27-year-old singer announced on Wednesday that she'll be releasing excuse me, i love you on Netflix — a film set to capture some of her life on her 101-stop 2019 tour. She also revealed that she's ready to slow things down in her life.

"Releasing this as a love letter to u all, in celebration of all that we’ve shared over the past few years," she wrote on Instagram. "I know this project only captures some of one tour (out of all the other hundreds of shows and moments we have shared over the past six or seven years… jesus lol) but i just wanted to thank u all for showing me more in this lifetime already than i ever dreamed of."

The singer added that while "making music and doing all of this has been all I've known" for a long time, she's "looking forward to a change of pace."

"i’ve learned, seen and felt so much," she wrote. "it’s been such an honor to share so much of this life with u. “excuse me, i love you” dec 21. trailer tomorrow. 🌑"

The new tour film comes just two months after the release of Positions — her third album in less than two years following Sweetener and Thank U, Next in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

The film is set to drop on Dec. 21, a year after closing out her tour on Dec. 22 at The Forum in Los Angeles. Grande toured North America and Europe for 101 shows and was supported by Normani, Ella Mai and Social House on different legs of the tour, which started on March 18 last year.

During the 2019 tour, Grande sang hits such as "Thank U, Next," "Dangerous Woman," "Break Free" and "No Tears Left to Cry."