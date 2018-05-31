Sounds like Ariana Grande got exactly what she was hoping for!

On Thursday, the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer, 24, posted a photo of herself with new boyfriend Pete Davidson, also 24, and captioned the snap “i thought u into my life woah ! look at my mind.”

In the photo, the duo are cuddled up as the Saturday Night Live star plants a kiss on a blissful-looking Grande.

The entertainer’s sweet post comes one day after her comedian boyfriend made their new relationship Instagram-official by sharing a photo of them dressed in their Hogwarts best on his own Instagram account.

“The chamber of secrets has been opened,” Davidson captioned the photo, which revealed that he’s a Gryffindor while Grande is a Slytherin.

The couple have been heating up over the last few weeks. Davidson was spotted supporting Grande backstage at the Billboard Music Awards, and the duo also spent Memorial Day Weekend together.

Their romance was revealed shortly after Grande split from rapper Mac Miller.

Earlier this month, the singer defended herself against accusations that she was responsible for her ex’s recent DUI arrest.

“How absurd that you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them, which btw isn’t the case (just Cinderella is ab me),” she tweeted back at a fan who claimed Miller wrote his recent album about Grande.

Grande’s Twitter statement continued: “I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming / blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his s— together is a very major problem.”