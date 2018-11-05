Ariana & Pete
23 featured stories since MORE

Ariana Grande Credits Counseling for Helping Her Through Trauma: 'Therapy Has Saved My Life'

Ariana Grande
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
placeholder
Jordan Runtagh
November 05, 2018 07:25 PM

Between the bombing at her Manchester concert, the death of her longtime boyfriend Mac Miller and split with fiancé Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande has endured an exceedingly difficult 18 months. But in a new social media post, the “No Tears Left to Cry” diva has credited counseling for helping her through this traumatic period.

Grande, 25, shared her self-care advice when responding to a fan’s jokey tweet inquiring about her therapist. Taking the “funny as f—” message as a compliment to her strength and endurance in the last year, Grande admitted that “therapy has saved my life so many times.”

She continued, “If you’re afraid to ask for help, don’t be. U don’t have to be in constant pain & u can process trauma. I’ve got a lot of work to do but it’s a start to even be aware that it’s possible.”

RELATED: Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson ‘Have No Contact Now’ as She ‘Keeps Moving Forward’: Source

Lately, Grande has been channeling her feelings into new music. On Saturday she released an autobiographical new song, “Thank U, Next,” which alludes to her exes.

Grande starts the song by reviewing her past romances with dancer Ricky Alvarez, rapper Big Sean, comedian Davidson and musician Miller — born Malcolm McCormick — who died on Sept. 7 at age 26.

RELATED VIDEO: Ariana Grande Seemingly Slams Ex Pete Davidson After He Joked About Their Failed Engagement

“Thought I’d end up with Sean / But he wasn’t a match / Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh / Even almost got married / And for Pete, I’m so thankful / Wish I could say ‘Thank you’ to Malcolm / ‘Cause he was an angel,” she sings.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson in August 2018.
Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

“One taught me love / One taught me patience / One taught me pain / Now I’m so amazing,” she continues before the chorus: “Thank you, next / Thank you, next / Thank you, next / I’m so f—ing grateful for my ex.”

RELATED: Everything We Learned from Ariana Grande’s Interview with the BBC: ‘I Can Text Madonna!’

Mentioning that she only wants to walk down the aisle once, Grande offers a self-empowerment mantra: “Plus I met someone else / We havin’ better discussions / I know they say I move on too fast / But this one gon’ last / ‘Cause her name is Ari / And I’m so good with that.”

Weeks after ending their engagement in October, it appears that Grade and Davidson have made a clean break from one another.

“They have no contact now and she keeps moving forward,” a source tells PEOPLE about the “God Is a Woman” singer and the Saturday Night Live comedian, 24. “She seems very happy and positive. She isn’t talking about dating and is instead focused on work and herself.”

Ariana & Pete
23 featured stories since
Ariana Grande's Engagement Ring from Pete Davidson Is 'Big,' Says Source: Is This It?
John Legend Congratulates Collaborator Ariana Grande on Engagement to Pete Davidson: 'I Wish Them the Best'
Ariana Grande's Upcoming Album Gets a Plug from Her New Fiancé Pete Davidson: 'I'm So Excited'
Ariana Grande Says She 'Can’t Believe' Her Life Right Now Amid Engagement and New Music
Pete Davidson Says Engagement to Ariana Grande Is Even 'Better Than' What He'd Dreamt
'Almost Newlyweds' Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Bring Engagement Joy to N.Y.C.
Pete Davidson Confirms Engagement to Ariana Grande — and Says Men Tell Him 'You Gave Me Hope'
Queer Eye's Tan France Took Pete Davidson on a Shopping Spree (Again!) for Pre-Wedding Looks
Just Like Ariana & Pete, These Real Couples Got Engaged Within Weeks — But Are They Still Together?  
Ariana Grande Defends Her Quick Engagement—And Justin Bieber's— As Fans Criticize Their Shared Manager
Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson 'Tired of Being Attacked,' Focusing on Upcoming Marriage: Sources
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's $16 Million Apartment Has 'Six Beanbags' but 'No Forks'
Pete Davidson Says He Told Ariana Grande He Wanted to Marry Her the Day They Met
Ariana Grande Reveals Just How Low-Key Pete Davidson's Proposal Was — 'He Didn't Get on a Knee’
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Trek Out for Another Late-Night Pizza Date in Brooklyn
Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson 'Still Plan to Spend Time Together' After Ending Engagement: Sources
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's Loved Ones 'Are Relieved' They Broke Up: Source
Pete Davidson Gets Hair Refresh Following Breakup from Ex-Fiancée Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Seemingly Slams Ex Pete Davidson After He Joked About Their Failed Engagement
Pete Davidson Goes Blue in New Hair Change After Ariana Grande Breakup
Ariana Grande Thanks Mac Miller, Pete Davidson in New Song as Comedian Praises 'Wonderful' Ex on SNL
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson 'Have No Contact Now' as She 'Keeps Moving Forward': Source
Ariana Grande Credits Counseling for Helping Her Through Trauma: 'Therapy Has Saved My Life'

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.