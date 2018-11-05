Ariana Grande Credits Counseling for Helping Her Through Trauma: 'Therapy Has Saved My Life'

Between the bombing at her Manchester concert, the death of her longtime boyfriend Mac Miller and split with fiancé Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande has endured an exceedingly difficult 18 months. But in a new social media post, the “No Tears Left to Cry” diva has credited counseling for helping her through this traumatic period.

Grande, 25, shared her self-care advice when responding to a fan’s jokey tweet inquiring about her therapist. Taking the “funny as f—” message as a compliment to her strength and endurance in the last year, Grande admitted that “therapy has saved my life so many times.”

Get push notifications with news, articles, and more!

She continued, “If you’re afraid to ask for help, don’t be. U don’t have to be in constant pain & u can process trauma. I’ve got a lot of work to do but it’s a start to even be aware that it’s possible.”

lmaoaoo this is funny as fuck but in all honesty therapy has saved my life so many times. if you’re afraid to ask for help, don’t be. u don’t have to be in constant pain & u can process trauma. i’ve got a lot of work to do but it’s a start to even be aware that it’s possible. 🖤 https://t.co/XiytR3xE0O — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 5, 2018

RELATED: Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson ‘Have No Contact Now’ as She ‘Keeps Moving Forward’: Source

Lately, Grande has been channeling her feelings into new music. On Saturday she released an autobiographical new song, “Thank U, Next,” which alludes to her exes.

Grande starts the song by reviewing her past romances with dancer Ricky Alvarez, rapper Big Sean, comedian Davidson and musician Miller — born Malcolm McCormick — who died on Sept. 7 at age 26.

RELATED VIDEO: Ariana Grande Seemingly Slams Ex Pete Davidson After He Joked About Their Failed Engagement

“Thought I’d end up with Sean / But he wasn’t a match / Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh / Even almost got married / And for Pete, I’m so thankful / Wish I could say ‘Thank you’ to Malcolm / ‘Cause he was an angel,” she sings.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson in August 2018. Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

“One taught me love / One taught me patience / One taught me pain / Now I’m so amazing,” she continues before the chorus: “Thank you, next / Thank you, next / Thank you, next / I’m so f—ing grateful for my ex.”

RELATED: Everything We Learned from Ariana Grande’s Interview with the BBC: ‘I Can Text Madonna!’

Mentioning that she only wants to walk down the aisle once, Grande offers a self-empowerment mantra: “Plus I met someone else / We havin’ better discussions / I know they say I move on too fast / But this one gon’ last / ‘Cause her name is Ari / And I’m so good with that.”

Weeks after ending their engagement in October, it appears that Grade and Davidson have made a clean break from one another.

“They have no contact now and she keeps moving forward,” a source tells PEOPLE about the “God Is a Woman” singer and the Saturday Night Live comedian, 24. “She seems very happy and positive. She isn’t talking about dating and is instead focused on work and herself.”