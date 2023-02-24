Ariana Grande Comes Out of Musical Hiatus to Release 'Die for You' Remix with The Weeknd

Ariana Grande and The Weeknd are back at it again!

The duo released their latest collaboration on Friday, a remix of The Weekend's 2016 Starboy hit "Die for You."

In a newly added verse, Grande, 29, sings, "I'm findin' ways to stay concentrated on what I gotta do / But, baby boy, it's so hard 'round you / And yes, I'm blamin' you / And you know I can't fake it, now or never / And you insinuatin' that you think we might be better / Better me and you / Yeah, I know you do."

"You know what I'm thinkin', see it in your eyes / You hate that you want me, hate it when you cry / It ain't workin' 'cause you're perfect / And I know you deserve it / I can't walk away," she then adds in her own version of the song's already established pre-chorus.

Grande and The Weeknd, 33, both celebrated the release of their "Die for You" remix with posts shared on their respective Instagram pages Friday.

"DIE FOR YOU REMIX OUT NOW @theweeknd 🦇🐈‍⬛," Grande wrote alongside a carousel of images of herself and The Weeknd from over the years.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

In another post, she shared a snippet of the new track and captioned it with an emoji of a pink heart being struck by a blue arrow.

The Weeknd, meanwhile, shared a similar selection of shots of himself and Grande in his own post, captioning it, "DIE FOR YOU REMIX // the journey continues @arianagrande ⭐️🌙."

Their "Die for You" collab marks the fourth time that Grande and The Weeknd have collaborated together.

The Weeknd is featured on "Love Me Harder" from Grande's 2014 sophomore album, My Everything and "Off the Table" from her most recent album, 2020's Positions. Back in 2021, the artist also recruited Grande for his After Hours remix of "Save Your Tears."

Grande previously teased that she was working on her section of the song in an Instagram post earlier in the week. The artist noted that she was making an "exception" from her previously announced break from music to star as Glinda the Good Witch in the upcoming Wicked film adaptations.

"Wrote and recorded a verse for my friend after a 14 hour day on set," she captioned the post. "This certain exception had to be made…."