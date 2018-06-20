Ariana Grande Drops 'The Light Is Coming' Video, Frolics in the Woods with Nicki Minaj

Ariana Grande just dropped her latest Nicki Minaj collab — and we’re so into it!

The pop star, 24, released her instantly catchy new dance single “The Light Is Coming” Wednesday at midnight, and the video for the track is streaming live on Reebok.com for the next 24 hours.

The clip opens in a dark forest, where Minaj, 35, delivers her moody voice; then the camera pans to a Reebok-clad Grande and follows her as she dances through the woods.

Ariana Grande in "The Light Is Coming" music video Ariana Grande/Vevo

Nicki Minaj in "The Light Is Coming" music video Ariana Grande/Vevo

“The Light Is Coming” is the second single off Grande’s upcoming fourth album, Sweetener, due Aug. 17. She first teased the twitchy Pharrell Williams-produced track at the Billboard Music Awards in May, when she performed her hit “No Tears Left to Cry,” then sang it live at Wango Tango in L.A. in early June.

The single is Grande and Minaj’s fifth collaboration.

Last week, Minaj dropped the sexy, Grande-assisted single “Bed,” off the rapper’s forthcoming Queen album. The pals also scored a smash with “Side to Side,” the second single from Grande’s 2016 album Dangerous Woman; Grande delivered the slinky hook on Minaj’s 2014 Pink Print hit “Get on Your Knees”; and “Bang Bang,” their 2014 chart-topper with Jessie J, garnered a Grammy nomination.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Ariana Grande/Instagram

Grande’s latest release comes amid her whirlwind romance with 24-year-old Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. PEOPLE confirmed the couple were dating in May, then that they’d gotten engaged after just weeks together on June 11. And the pair reportedly recently moved in together in a splashy N.Y.C. apartment.

forreal. the truth is ☕️ i been the fuck thru it and life’s too short to be cryptic n shit about something as beautiful as this love I’m in. so ǝʇǝԀ it is. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 18, 2018

The singer revealed on Twitter that Sweetener will include an interlude, “Pete,” inspired by her fiancé.

“The truth is … i been the f— thru it and life’s too short to be cryptic n s— about something as beautiful as this love I’m in. so ǝʇǝԀ it is,” Grande tweeted when a fan insinuated that her relationship is moving too fast.

Sweetener is now available for pre-order.