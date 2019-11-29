Ariana Grande Spends Thanksgiving with Both Parents for the First Time in 18 Years

Ariana Grande celebrated Thanksgiving and some time off from her Sweetener world tour with both of her parents — for the first time in 18 years.

The “God Is a Woman” singer, 26, shared photos on social media from her holiday festivities, which included both her mom, Joan Grande, and her dad, Edward Butera.

On her Instagram Story, Grande shared clips of her family’s celebration, which involved lots of dancing and face paint. One post was a heartwarming selfie with both of her parents, with Grande writing, “First Thanksgiving with both of my parents in 18 years!”

The pop star rarely shares photos of her dad on social media. Last Christmas, she posted a black-and-white picture of herself FaceTiming with him, weeks after the release of “Thank U, Next,” the singer’s chart-topping hit, which briefly addressed their relationship.

Toward the end of the single, she sings, “One day I’ll walk down the aisle/holding hands with my mama/I’ll be thanking my dad/’cause she grew from the drama.”

Image zoom Ariana Grande (center) with parents Joan Grande and Edward Butera Ariana Grande/ Instagram

Grande fell out of touch with Butera in 2013, according to a 2014 interview with Seventeen magazine, in which she described it at the time as “one of the hardest things” she’d ever had to deal with.

“It’s private … It took me so long to be okay with it,” she said then.

“The thing that got me there was embracing the fact that I am made up of half my dad, and a lot of my traits come from him,” she told Seventeen. “So much of me comes from my father and for so long, I didn’t like that about myself. I had to accept that it’s okay not to get along with somebody and still love them.”

Grande’s holiday celebration comes several days after the superstar took a fall onstage during a show in Tampa, Florida.

In a video of the moment captured by a fan and shared to Twitter, Grande could be seen strutting across a table wearing over-the-knee platform boots with a stiletto heel while performing her second song of the evening. One misstep, though, sent her tumbling into the arms of a backup dancer, who caught her from below.

As seen in the video, Grande laughed the fall off before continuing with the song and the rest of her choreography.

oh my. at least i still made the button. i’m crying. things were going too well. https://t.co/OuwXnTbQdo — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 25, 2019

After the show, Grande retweeted the video of the moment and wrote, “oh my. at least i still made the button. i’m crying. things were going too well.”

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Grande addressed the crowd about the fall later on in the show, laughing it off once again.

“Thank you for making me feel loved when I fell earlier,” she reportedly said. “I had to fall. It’s been 87 shows and I haven’t fallen yet, so it had to happen.”

Image zoom Ariana Grande Kevin Mazur/Getty

The performance at Tampa’s Amalie Arena came six months after originally being scheduled for May, when Grande had to postpone due to an illness.

Grande, who has been on the tour since March, recently returned to the stage after being forced to cancel her Lexington, Kentucky, show earlier this month after another bout with an illness.

Image zoom Ariana Grande Ariana Grande/Instagram

“I woke up kind of 10 times worse and it hurts so bad to swallow,” she said in a video shared to her Instagram Story on Nov. 17. “I’m not really sure what’s going on. But, I, unfortunately, don’t think I will be able to push through tonight. I am so sad and sorry. I’m so upset but of course obviously, you will be refunded.”

“I’m just really devastated,” she added. “Thank you for understanding and sending love. I will keep you posted as soon as I know what is going on with my body. Thank you for understanding and I am so sorry.”

Grande is set to wrap her Sweetener tour with two final performances at the Forum in Los Angeles on Dec. 21 and 22.