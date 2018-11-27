Ariana Grande Reunites Original Mean Girls Actors for Star-Studded 'Thank U, Next' Video Teaser

The first teaser for Ariana Grande‘s highly anticipated “Thank U, Next” video dropped on Monday night, and it features some fetch cameos.

In the clip — shared across Grande’s social media channels — Mean Girls stars Jonathan Bennett and Stefanie Drummond, as well as musician Troye Sivan and YouTubers Colleen Ballinger and Gabi DeMartino (among others) parody the iconic “Who is Regina George?” scene from Tina Fey’s 2004 teen comedy.

Rather than spread rumors about Rachel McAdams’ character, of course, all are here to gossip about Grande.

“One time on Twitter, I heard Ariana was pregnant, so I got pregnant so we can be pregnant at the same time,” Ballinger (A.K.A. Miranda Sings) begins, the camera panning out to show her growing baby bump. “Turns out it was just a rumor.”

“I heard she’s a lesbian now and dating some chick called Aubrey,” Sivan quips. “It’s f—ing sick.”

Bennett appears to reprise his Mean Girls‘ role of Aaron Samuels by quoting one of the film’s most memorable lines. “Ariana Grande told me my hair looked sexy pushed back,” he says, adding, “She’s not wrong!”

And Drummond — who played Bethany Byrd in Mean Girls, the student who famously said, “One time, she punched me in the face. It was awesome” — delivers a jab about Grande’s cancelled engagement to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

“Ariana broke off an engagement, so I found a guy to propose to me and I broke off an engagement.”

The clip ends with a “Coming Soon,” using the same font from Mean Girls‘ logo.

Mean Girls is one of Grande’s biggest inspirations for her “Thank U, Next” video.

Over the weekend, Grande, 25, shared a series of new shots from the set of the video, all showing her dressed as the movie’s ultimate mean girl, Regina. Grande looked nearly identical to McAdams in the snaps, wearing everything from her perfect blonde locks to her pink cardigan and suede mini skirt. One picture even showed her holding the iconic Burn Book.

Regina’s Plastics weren’t far behind. By Grande and Bennett’s side in a group snap was Dynasty star Elizabeth Gillies (as Lindsay Lohan’s Cady Heron), childhood BFF Alexa Luria (as Amanda Seyfried’s Karen Smith) and pal Courtney Chipolone (as Lacey Chabert’s Gretchen Wieners).

That’s just one of the beloved movies Grande is parodying in the video for her breakup anthem.

After paying homage to The First Wives Club during a performance of the song on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Grande decided to re-enact more rom-com roles for the music video of her chart-topping single — including 13 Going on 30, Bring It On, and Legally Blonde.

Earlier this month, Grande shared the storyboard for the visual accompaniment to her Instagram story, showing side-by-side photos of herself and the films she was inspired by.

She’s since been flooding her Instagram with pictures from set, most paired with iconic quotes from the films. “Whoever said orange was the new pink was seriously disturbed,” Grande captioned photos of herself with a throwback orange Apple laptop, which fans recognize as the same one Reese Witherspoon‘s Elle Woods used in Legally Blonde.

“I transferred from los angeles, your school has no gymnastics team this issaalast resort …….. ok i’ve never cheered before so what?” she captioned a photo of herself in full uniform, outlining the plot of Bring It On (the Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union cheerleading classic).

There was a black and white photo of a dollhouse, the same one that magically transformed Jennifer Garner‘s Jenna into her 30s in 13 Going on 30.

And if that wasn’t enough, it turns out Bennett won’t be the only star from an original flick to make a cameo in the video. Jennifer Coolidge — who famously portrayed Elle’s best friend, Paulette, in 2001’s Legally Blonde — will also be making an appearance. Grande previously posted a photo on social media of the two together, writing, “New best friend …. thank u, next.”

Grande’s beloved dog Toulouse will play Elle’s four-legged BFF, Bruiser Woods, too.

“Thank U, Next” is Grande’s first single to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song finds Grande reviewing her past romances with dancer Ricky Alvarez, rapper Big Sean, Davidson, and the late musician Mac Miller, who died on Sept. 7 at age 26. She praises all of them for helping fuel her personal growth.

“Thought I’d end up with Sean / But he wasn’t a match / Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh / Even almost got married / And for Pete, I’m so thankful / Wish I could say ‘Thank you’ to Malcolm / ‘Cause he was an angel,” she sings in the tune.