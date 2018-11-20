Ariana Grande's 'Thank U, Next' Video Inspired by Mean Girls, Legally Blonde & More Rom-Coms

Ariana Grande is casting herself in some of her all-time favorite romantic comedies!

After paying homage to The First Wives Club during a recent performance, the singer, 25, will be re-enacting more movie roles for the music video of her chart-topping single, “Thank U, Next.” Grande has been teasing scenes from the upcoming video on social media as of late, leading many to believe that she’ll be creating the ultimate rom-com mashup.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On Tuesday, the star shared a photo of herself with Legally Blonde actress Jennifer Coolidge, who famously portrayed Elle Woods’ best friend, Paulette, in the 2001 film. “New best friend …. thank u, next,” Grande captioned the picture on Twitter and Instagram.

It appears Grande will be playing a version of Reese Witherspoon‘s iconic on-screen alter ego as the singer also shared stills of herself recreating those well-known Harvard University scenes. “Whoever said orange was the new pink was seriously disturbed,” Grande captioned photos of herself with a throwback orange Apple laptop.

Ariana Grande/Instagram

Witherspoon caught wind of Grande’s video concept and gave a sweet shout-out to er on Instagram. “Seriously Legally Blonde vibes,” the Oscar winner wrote. And Grande has even cast her beloved dog Toulouse to play Elle’s four-legged BFF, Bruiser Woods!

Meanwhile, Legally Blonde isn’t the only movie that has inspired the “Thank U, Next” music video.

Grande shared the storyboard for the visual accompaniment that showed side-by-side photos of herself and the films she was inspired by, including Jennifer Garner in 13 Going on 30 and Mean Girls.

RELATED: Ariana Grande Scores FirstBillboard Hot 100 No. 1 Single with ‘Thank U, Next’

Ariana Grande Ariana Grande/Instagram

Turns out, Grande had been teasing this rom-com concept all along as many eagle-eyed fans noted that the cover art for “Thank U, Next” was influenced by the burn book from the 2004 film.

With three rom-coms already teased, Grande also hinted that there is one more movie that will make a cameo in the music video. “If Mean Girls was 25% of the tea… perhaps Legally Blonde was also 25% so we have two movies left? I’m reachin,” one fan tweeted to Grande, who replied with the confirmation: “Nah u got it.”