Ariana Grande Hilariously Included Her Exes (Including Pete Davidson!) in 'thank u, next' Video

Blink and you’ll miss it!

Ariana Grande dropped the instant-classic music video for "thank u, next" on Friday — and she included three of the men who inspired the breakup bop in the most hilarious way.

The clip’s opening is an homage to the iconic 2004 teen comedy Mean Girls, with Grande channeling Queen Bee Regina George as she flips through a “Burn Book” of her ex-lovers.

As Grande sings about ex-boyfriends Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez and Pete Davidson, the camera pans to pages dedicated to each. Here’s what she had to say:

Big Sean

Ariana Grande, 'thank u, next' video

Lyric: “Thought I’d end up with Sean / But he wasn’t a match”

Burn Book note: “so cute”; “so sweet”

Ricky Alvarez

Ariana Grande, 'thank u, next' video

Lyric: “Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh”

Burn Book note: “good dancer”; “good times man”; “friends forever”

Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande, 'thank u, next' video

Lyric: “Even almost got married / And for Pete I’m so thankful”

Burn Book note: “HUUUUUGE”; “sry I dipped”; “I love u always”

As eagle-eyed viewers will notice, Grande, 25, left an extra-special message for Davidson, 24, writing “sry I dipped” over a selfie of the pair with the Saturday Night Live star’s face scribbled over. (Meanwhile, the “HUUUUUGE” at the bottom likely alludes to her ex’s much-buzzed about penis size.) The pair dated for just a few weeks before the comedian proposed in June, then Grande ended their whirlwind romance in October.

Following her messy split from Davidson, Grande channeled her heartbreak into music, releasing the self-love and breakup anthem “thank u, next” on Nov. 4. So far, the ubiquitous smash has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for three weeks in a row.