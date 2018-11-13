Ariana Grande Scores First Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 Single with 'Thank U, Next'

Ariana Grande has one more thing to thank her exes for.

The 25-year-old pop singer’s latest single ““thank u, next” — an ode to the impact her past relationships with Big Sean, Pete Davidson, Ricky Alvarez, and the late Mac Miller had on her personal growth — has debuted at No. 1 in the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Grande’s first song to top the American chart across her seven-year career.

Grande celebrated the news Monday on social media, writing “yeeeeeee baby’s first number one” on Twitter shortly before nodding to future releases by tweeting “thank u, next.”

yeeeeeee baby’s first number one — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 12, 2018

Released as the lead single from her upcoming fifth studio album of the same name, “thank u, next” bows as the top-selling (81,000 paid downloads) and top-streamed (55.5 million plays) song of the week to unseat Maroon 5’s seven-week chart-topper “Girls Like You” with only five full days of tracking data to its credit. With nearly 10 million listens across a 24-hour period, the tune further broke the single-day Spotify record for most streams for a song by a female artist.

Per Billboard, the song is also the 32nd song in the chart’s 60-year history to debut at No. 1 and the first by a woman in three years (the last female-fronted single to do so was Adele’s “Hello” in 2015). Grande has also become the first solo female to lead the chart since Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” topped the list in October 2017.

Overall, the song marks Grande’s 35th Hot 100 entry, 11 of which have now reached the top 10. Prior to “thank u, next,” Grande’s highest charting single on the domestic survey was “Problem” featuring rapper Iggy Azalea, which peaked at No. 2 in 2014.

Elsewhere on the chart, Grande’s current Sweetener singles “God Is a Woman” and “Breathin” finish the week at Nos. 20 and 21, respectively. The “thank u, next” parent album is expected to be released in the near future.