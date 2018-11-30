Ariana Grande Filmed Wedding Scene for 'Thank U, Next' Music Video Post-Breakup — See Her Dress

Though she called off her engagement to Pete Davidson, fans will still get to see Ariana Grande in a wedding dress.

A day before the premiere of her “Thank U, Next” music video, the pop star, 25, shared a behind the scenes teaser from filming and revealed even more of her favorite romantic comedies she used as inspiration.

Along with Mean Girls, Bring It On and Legally Blonde, Grande channels Jennifer Garner‘s 13 Going on 30 character Jenna Rink in a wedding scene, which could also double as a reference to her now-canceled wedding to the Saturday Night Live star, 24.

With her back to the camera, Grande can be seen wearing a strapless white wedding gown and veil while being accompanied by her three best friends, who are dressed as bridesmaids in pink. Grande’s gown for the music video is similar to Rink’s wedding look in the 2004 film’s ending scene when she ties the knot with best friend Matt Flamhaff.

“One day I’ll walk down the aisle/ Holding hands with my mama/ I’ll be thanking my dad/ ‘Cause she grew from the drama/ Only wanna do it once, real bad/ Gon’ make that s— last/ God forbid something happens/ Least this song is a smash,” the singer belts out in her lyrics after mentioning, “Even almost got married/ And for Pete, I’m so thankful.”

Recently, a source told PEOPLE that Grande did not have a white dress or a fancy cake ready to go when she and Davidson called it quits in October.

“Ariana never got to the wedding planning stage. It was all way too soon,” the source said.

In August, Grande said on Good Morning America that she was batting around ideas for a 2019 wedding. “My friends and I — and my mom and everybody — have been brainstorming and sharing ideas,” she explained. “It’s really fun. I work so much I’ve never spent so much time planning something that’s personal, that feeds my soul so much and my heart. I’m gonna cry. I’m just so excited.”

In a previously shared teaser for the “Thank U, Next” music video, Grande made a joke about her split. Several actors playing characters from Mean Girls recreate their own version of the movie’s “Who is Regina George?” scene.

“Ariana Grande broke off an engagement, so I found a guy to propose to me and I broke off an engagement,” says original Mean Girls cast member Stefanie Drummond directly to the camera.