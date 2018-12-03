Ariana Grande's 'Thank U, Next' BTS Shows Another Iconic Legally Blonde Scene That Got Cut

Ariana Grande and Jennifer Coolidge are taking the dog, dumba—!

Behind-the-scenes footage from the 25-year-old pop star’s latest music video for her hit single “Thank U, Next” — which pays homage to beloved early 2000s romcoms — shows she actually planned to include one more moment from Legally Blonde.

The scene in question shows Reese Witherspoon‘s Elle Woods empowering Coolidge’s Paulette to take back her dog from her ex-husband. Grande’s recreation is perfect down to her knit beanie, pigtails, glasses and the set’s old-fashioned trailer.

Text that accompanied the extra footage in the BTS round-up read: “This scene didn’t make the first cut, but we’ll make sure you get to see it!”

Other memorable Legally Blonde scenes in “Thank U, Next” include Grande dropping jaws when she arrives at Harvard Law, her working out on an elliptical when she finally decides to take her classes seriously, and of course, lounging in the grass as she attempts to win back her man.

The highly anticipated video, which came out Friday, also features a slew of celebrity cameos pretending to be characters from teen comedy Mean Girls and quoting some of the teen flick’s most iconic lines from its “Who is Regina George?” scene.

The Hannah Lux Davis-directed visual begins with Grande writing in her Burn Book-inspired journal as she talks about her famous exes Big Sean, whom she described as “so sweet,” Ricky Alvarez, whom she called a “great dancer,” and Pete Davidson, whom she said she would “love u always,” adding, “Sry I dipped.”

And Kris Jenner makes a cameo to portray Regina George’s mom, famously played by Amy Poehler. “Thank U Next bitch!” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and momager says at the very end of the video, dressed in a pink tracksuit and proudly recording the “Jingle Bell Rock”-esque performance.

Grande also references Bring It On and 13 Going on 30, which starred Mark Ruffalo, who gave her a sweet shoutout after the video’s release. “Having some Razzles (it’s a candy AND a gum) in your honor, @ArianaGrande!” the actor tweeted.

Jennifer Garner, who played the flick’s lead, added: “Every now and then something comes along and just brightens your day. @arianagrande you’re adorable. Thank you, pretty girl.”

Part two of behind-the-scenes footage is expected to come out soon.