Ariana Grande Tells Kelly Clarkson She DMs Her Voice Artists: 'You're Not Supposed to Do That'

When it comes to The Voice, Ariana Grande isn't playing by the rules.

While appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday, the pop star, 28, told her fellow coach Kelly Clarkson that she talks to the artists on her team "all the time" — which technically isn't allowed until the start of the live rounds.

"I've broken every rule in my contract," Grande said. "I'm like, DM-ing [my team]. They're like, 'You're not supposed to do that.' And I'm like, 'Sorry!'"

Clarkson, 39, added that the first-time coach is always "sending stuff to the hotel" for her team.

"They're all so nice and cool," Grande said of her artists. "I love them. I'm obsessed with my team."

As to what her favorite part of coaching has been so far, Grande said that other than getting to know Clarkson and coaches Blake Shelton and John Legend, it's been "seeing the talent that's on the show."

"It's a really special experience to be able to share some of what we've learned and been able to do in our lives with these artists that are just wanting to do the same thing," she said. "It's a really special opportunity to share that with people. To be in that position is really interesting."

While filming the season 21 blind auditions and battle rounds with Grande, Clarkson said she often had to have her "eye makeup redone" backstage because "she's hysterical."

"She's so funny, very quick-witted," she said. "I didn't know this about you. I knew you were talented, I knew you'd be a great coach, I knew all those things, but I didn't know how funny you were because we never really hung much."

"We only see you performing," she continued. "But you're hilarious. And I thought it was so interesting because usually it takes coaches that come on ... a minute to get used to being free with their words and their personality. It was like the second or third day of the [blind auditions], and you were like, 'I'm here.' It was awesome."

Though Grande said it was "a little nerve-racking" to join the show at first, her fellow coaches made her "feel so comfortable."

"[They] are the nicest people that I've met in this whole thing," she said. "Like, the most fun ever. You made me feel so comfortable ... Also, Blake was pushing all the buttons. It's helpful!"

Grande was announced as The Voice's newest coach back in March.

"surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining [Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton] next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice!" she tweeted at the time.

Recently, Grande told PEOPLE that she found herself battling with Legend the most during the blind auditions.

"John and I have the most chair turns in common," she said. "But now at this point in the game, it's even. Everyone has such a great array of talent."