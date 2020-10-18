Ariana Grande Teases 'Positions' as She Confirms Upcoming Album and Release Date

Ariana Grande is ready to release new music!

On Saturday, the 27-year-old singer teased her upcoming album on Instagram with a cryptic video of herself typing the word "positions" on a keyboard.

Grande later launched two countdowns on her official website, which fans presume are for her new single and a full album. According to the two clocks, the single will arrive on Oct. 23 while the album will drop just in time for Halloween on Oct. 30.

The LP will be Grande's sixth studio album, following 2019's Thank U, Next.

Last week, she initially teased the new music in a tweet that read, "I can't wait to give you my album this month."

Earlier this month, Grande also encouraged her fans to register to vote by letting them know she was turning in new tracks, making fans speculate that new music was on the horizon.

"Turning in these mixes and reminding u again to register to vote if u haven’t already / to vote early," she shared on Twitter.

Grande's upcoming album has a tough act to follow, with Thank U, Next breaking multiple streaming records upon release.

The album's title track and "7 Rings" both debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 and "Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" followed suit on the day of the album's release.