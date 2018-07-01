Even though she never met Pete Davidson‘s dad, Ariana Grande is keeping the memory of her fiancé’s late father alive.

During a walk with her beau in Manhattan on Monday, the 25-year-old pop star appeared to be sporting new ink on the top of her foot: “8418,” the badge number worn by the Saturday Night Live actor’s dad, firefighter Scott Davidson, who died during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York City.

Davidson, 24, has same numbers inked on his left forearm.

This isn’t the first time the couple have gotten permanent body art to show their dedication to their whirlwind relationship and engagement. In June, Davidson got a tattoo of a black bunny mask, which looks similar to an accessory Grande wore on the cover art for her last album Dangerous Woman, and the initials “AG” on his hand.

Davidson also enlisted Jon Mesa — a tattoo artist and co-owner of Chinatown’s No Idols Tattoo Shop — to cover up an inking of his ex-girlfriend Cazzie David‘s face.

“I did a huge coverup [adding a forest of trees],” Mesa told New York Post‘s Page Six, adding, “After we were done, I told Pete, ‘Hey, dude, let’s just stop with the girlfriend tats until after [Grande’s] your wife.’ ”

The tattoo artist continued, “Relationships come and go, and Pete is a really young man. I think that went in one ear and out the other.”

The newly engaged couple, who have been packing on the PDA lately, were photographed locking lips in New York City while out on a shopping trip on Friday.

The pair have been spending time together in the Big Apple amid Davidson’s break from Saturday Night Live. Grande, meanwhile, is weeks away from the release of her new album, Sweetener, on Aug. 17.

They’ve also reportedly moved into a new apartment together, bringing their romance to an over-the-top luxury building in Manhattan.

On Thursday, they were spotted kissing again while they were out shopping with friends.

PEOPLE confirmed Davidson and Grande’s whirlwind engagement on June 11, just weeks after they began dating in May. Then, Davidson confirmed the engagement while making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“I feel like I won a contest, so sick,” Davidson said. “It’s f—ing lit, Jimmy. It’s so lit.”