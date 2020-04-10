Ariana Grande Says She's 'Taken a Step Back' from Talking About Her Love Life Online

Image zoom Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Ariana Grande is opening up about why she’s become more reserved when it comes to sharing details of her love life.

Earlier this week, Grande was quick to support Florence Pugh, 24, after she spoke out against hateful comments she received on Instagram about her relationship with boyfriend Zach Braff, 45.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The “7 Rings” singer resonated with Pugh’s experience, opening up on her own Instagram Story about how online criticism caused Grande to be more private about her love life on the internet.

“Beautifully worded and deeply appreciated,” Grande wrote in response to Pugh’s video in her since-expired Story.

“Sharing special, personal life things that make u happy on the internet can be truly traumatic,” the artist explained. “I know I’ve taken a step back from doing so to protect my loved ones and myself but I just wanted to share this and let u know how perfectly u expressed this and how appreciated u are for doing so.”

Grande then went on to share some of her favorite quotes from Pugh’s candid video, including “being hateful is not trendy” and “I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love…”

RELATED: Ariana Grande Is Dating Luxury Real Estate Agent Dalton Gomez, Says Source: ‘She Seems Very Happy’

The 26-year-old artist has received flack online in the past for her relationships, including her previous engagement to ex Pete Davidson.

While Grande used to be more public about her relationships, the star has yet to share anything about her current boyfriend, Los Angeles real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

At the end of March, a source told PEOPLE that the singer and Gomez had been dating for about two months and were currently quarantining together at her home in L.A.

RELATED: Pete Davidson Says Ex-Fiancée Ariana Grande ‘Made Me All Famous’: ‘She Made Me and Created Me’

“One of the people she is with right now is Dalton — they have been hanging out for a couple of months. Ariana doesn’t want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton,” a second source told PEOPLE at the time.

Gomez is believed to be the mystery man Grande was spotted kissing in a Northridge, California, bar in February; TMZ reported on the outing at the time and was the first to confirm Gomez as Grande’s new man.

Dalton is Grande’s first public romance since she ended her engagement to Davidson in 2018, as the source said she was “single for more than a year.”

Grande and the Saturday Night Live star began dating in May 2018, after she confirmed she had broken up with the late rapper Mac Miller following a nearly two-year relationship. Grande and Davidson split in October 2018, shortly after Miller died of an accidental drug overdose.