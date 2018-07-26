Ariana Grande escaped the city to hang with friends — and surprise some fans — in upstate New York.

On Wednesday, the “God Is a Woman” singer was photographed walking around a Syracuse-area Wegmans supermarket in Dewitt, New York, with her fiancé Pete Davidson‘s pal Machine Gun Kelly.

For the casual grocery run, Grande, 25, wore a black tank top, blue skirt and jacket, her once-signature fluffy cat ears, a pair of black booties and Davidson’s late father’s necklace. The 28-year-old rapper (aka Colson Baker) rocked a black tank, black jeans and a pair of Vans.

Ariana in Syracuse, NY yesterday July 24th near Syracuse University pic.twitter.com/JnuTdbFhsl — katie (@biebersantics) July 25, 2018

Shortly after the visit, locals took to Instagram to share selfies and videos from the pop star and the rapper’s outing, which included a stop nearby at the Syracuse University campus.

“Literally still can’t believe this happened! When your [sic] at work and @arianagrande and @machinegunkelly come through, she was so nice!” one Wegmans employee captioned an Instagram post with Grande.

Another Wegmans worker wrote: “When you’re just working your normal shift and @arianagrande Swoops in ❤️ #wegmans.”

RELATED VIDEO: Pete Davidson Confirms Engagement to Ariana Grande — and Says Men Tell Him ‘You Gave Me Hope’

Grande’s trip comes as her Saturday Night Live star fiancé is reportedly filming a new project around Syracuse. And this isn’t the first time they were spotted together in the area: The pair were allegedly photographed leaving a local Subway sandwich shop in Kirkwood, New York, on July 12.

BITCH tell me why and how the fuck ariana grande and pete davidson were at fuckin subway in kirkwood today???? pic.twitter.com/JiVbRX3X6L — kam (@kamrixoxo) July 13, 2018

PEOPLE confirmed on May 21 that the Grammy nominee and comedian, both 24, had recently started casually dating, then, just weeks later on June 11, that they’d gotten engaged after Davidson popped the question with a massive 3-carat diamond ring.

Since taking their romance public this summer, the young couple has moved in together in N.Y.C. and flaunted their love on various dates around the city. All the while, they’ve weathered backlash from trolls online.

Seemingly in response to the negativity, Davidson deleted all of his Instagram photos on Monday as Grande disabled her comments on the app.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande. Splash

“No there’s nothing wrong. No nothing happened. No there’s nothing cryptic about anything. I just don’t wanna be on Instagram anymore. Or on any social media platform,” Davidson later wrote in an Instagram Story. “The internet is an evil place and it doesn’t make me feel good. Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is f—ing lit.”

On Tuesday, a Grande insider told PEOPLE “she doesn’t want drama,” adding : “They’re just tired of being attacked. They don’t get why there’s backlash when it’s supposed to be a really happy time for them. Pete especially has been getting a lot of hate from fans. It’s been hurtful, and he’s actually pretty sensitive.”

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande. Splash News

At the time, a Davidson source told PEOPLE: “He’s decided to focus on his relationship and how happy they are instead of on all of the haters and naysayers,” says the Davidson source. “They’re still very happy and looking forward to getting married. He just doesn’t need all of these trolls bringing him down.”