Ariana Grande (in Mac Miller's Sweatshirt) Cozies Up to Late Rapper's Dog During Tribute Concert

Ariana Grande is continuing to watch over Mac Miller’s dog Myron.

On the same day that the late rapper’s legacy and music career were honored at his celebration of life concert, Grande spent some quality time with the pooch during a trip to Los Angeles.

In one sweet photo she shared on her Instagram Story, Myron was seen resting his head on her shoulder, while Grande, 25, appeared to wear a sweatshirt of Miller’s reading, “I am not a rapper.”

Earlier, the “Breathin” singer documented their airport pickup, including the canine’s affinity for the driver’s seat.

“New driver,” she wrote alongside a video, in which Myron got comfortable behind the wheel while the vehicle was stopped.

In another clip, she called out “Myron, baby” in an attempt to get the dog to move out of the driver’s seat, adding “thank you, angel,” after he heeded her request.

Ariana Grande and Myron Ariana Grande Instagram

Grande and Myron’s latest outing came just days after she posted a video to her Instagram Stories of her ex-boyfriend getting ready on Oscars night.

In the video, Miller — standing alongside who appears to be Grande’s mom, Joan, and her grandmother, Nonna — got his tuxedo jacket sleeve fixed.

“I should’ve worn that for the night,” Miller said, referencing the singer’s burgundy coat, pink diamond-studded sunglasses, and colorful pendant.

Mac Miller Ariana Grande/Instagram

After making the comment, he turned towards Grande and laughed when he realizes she was recording the sweet moment.

Choosing to let the video do the talking — which also features Miller’s dog Myron sitting in front of the late rapper — Grande did not add a caption and instead, simply added a heart over Miller’s left arm.

Grande previously showed Myron some love in September, just over two weeks after Miller’s death.

In one video, the dog can be seen sweetly showering Grande with kisses and in another playing around with her dog Toulouse.

Miller first adopted Myron — a pitbull mix in 2017 from Wylder’s Holistic Pet Center through The Wagmor, a pet hotel in Los Angeles, while he was still dating the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer. The former couple split in May after two years together.

Mac Miller and Ariana Grande Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Miller, who died on Sept. 7 at age 26, was remembered by many of his famous friends and former collaborators on Wednesday at a benefit concert, which was held at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and also live-streamed on a number of streaming platforms.

The tribute began with a collection of videos of Miller from his childhood, which highlighted his strong passion for music that began before he could even walk, and went on to include many performances by some of his famous friends and former collaborators — including John Mayer and Chance the Rapper.

Travis Scott concluded the show and as the lights went down, Miller himself, from a previous recording, was heard thanking everyone for coming.

The show also allowed viewers the ability to donate to The Mac Miller Circles Fund (MMCF) to support youth arts & community-building programs in Miller’s memory.

Christopher Polk

Miller, born Malcolm James McCormick, was found dead in his Studio City, California, home on Sept. 7. A source told PEOPLE that Miller went into cardiac arrest after an apparent drug overdose.

“He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans,” his family said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.