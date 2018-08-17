Ariana Grande Raves About 'Soulmate' Pete Davidson on Sweetener: 'Thought You Into My Life'

Ariana Grande couldn’t be happier to have found her soulmate in fiancé Pete Davidson.

After months of anticipation, fans have finally gotten to hear the 25-year-old “God Is a Woman” singer’s new album Sweetener — including the track named after the Saturday Night Live star, 24.

“I thought you into my life,” she sings on the short interlude “Pete Davidson.” “No better place or a time / Look how they align / Universe must have my back / Feel from the sky into my lap.”

“And I know you know that you my soulmate,” she continued, before adding, “I just wanna be happy.”

In a sweet nod to the couple’s whirlwind love story, the song makes a reference to the first photo Grande ever shared of the couple on her Instagram feed.

“I thought u into my life woah ! look at my mind” she captioned the photo, which showed the pair cuddling up together as Davidson planted a kiss on a blissful-looking Grande.

Just one day earlier, Davidson made their relationship Instagram-official.

After Grande first revealed that she had named one of her album’s songs after Davidson, she faced criticism from several fans who questioned whether that was a wise decision.

Grande defended herself by saying she’s just trying to be honest with her work.

“He’s my fiancé. This is my album. I’m an honest and emotional artist and human being and if my openness in my work isn’t for you, that’s OK,” she wrote to one fan. “I won’t be offended. Still wishing y’all all the love in the world.”

Ahead of the album’s release, Davidson shared that Grande’s tribute to him was one of his favorite songs from her highly anticipated fourth album.

“My top 5? ‘God Is a Woman’ because that s— f—s hard. Seriously that s— bangs. That slaps hard,” he said in a video shared by Grande on social media.

“That and then my song which is called ‘Pete’ which is pretty sick. And then I’ll go ‘R.E.M.’ And then I would go ‘Sweetener’ because it’s just very happy and very fun. And ‘Better Off’ because it’s sick,” he said, before adding, “They’re all sick.”

Grande’s latest album comes just one day after Davidson revealed that he told the singer he wanted to marry her “the day I met her.”

“The day I met her, I was like, ‘Hey, I’ll marry you tomorrow,’ ” he said in an interview with GQ. “She was calling my bluff. I sent her a picture [of engagement rings]. I was like, ‘Do you like any of these?’ She was like, ‘Those are my favorite ones,’ and I was like, ‘Sick.’ ”

While Davidson went on to share that the pair haven’t figured out many wedding plans yet, a trip down the aisle is “definitely going to happen, for sure.”