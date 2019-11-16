Ariana Grande in 'So Much Pain' and 'Very Sick' as She Gives Update on Her Health Amid Tour

Image zoom David Becker/Getty

Ariana Grande is opening up about her health struggles during her time on tour.

The 26-year-old artist, who is currently performing on her Sweetener World Tour, shared several candid posts on her Instagram Stories Saturday, letting her viewers know that she has been feeling sick for “over three weeks at this point” and may possibly have to cancel upcoming shows.

“Hi my loves so I’m still very sick. I’ve been sick since the last London show. I don’t know how it’s possible but my throat and head are still in so much pain. I sound okay I’m just in a lot of pain and it’s difficult to breathe during the show,” she wrote in a lengthy message. “I just really don’t know what’s happening with my body right now and need to figure it out.”

Grande also shared multiple videos of herself explaining her current condition.

“Hi everyone so I have a quick health update, I just finished my show in Charlottesville and I’ve been sick since the last show in London,” she began. “I’ve been coughing and had this like crazy sinus infection thing that has not gone away for a really long time. I haven’t been able to really get better and tonight during the show tonight my head was really splitting and heavy and my glands really hurt and I’m trying to figure out what’s going on.”

The “7 rings” singer said she will be visiting a doctor to try and learn more about her current condition.

“I’m scared that I might have to cancel some things, so this is kind just a heads up of like I don’t know what’s happening with my body, and I’m really disappointed and freaked out of why I can’t get better because it’s been over three weeks at this point,” Grande added.

The artist went on in another clip that all “bulls—t health stuff aside,” she wanted to share how “grateful [she is] from these shows and how special this has been and how much [she’s] looking forward to the rest of it.”

“I’m going to cherish these memories with you guys because they’re really beautiful and that’s why I’m really mad I can’t get better because I really don’t want to cancel anything because I’m really cherishing all these last moments together,” she said, before ending the video with ” I love you.”

Grande’s next show is scheduled for Sunday in Lexington, Kentucky.