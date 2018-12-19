Ariana Grande is recreating a classic Saturday Night Live sketch in her first late-night appearance since calling off her engagement to Pete Davidson.

After attempting to visit her SNL star ex at 30 Rock following his troubling note over the weekend, Grande, 25, was back at the New York City building, this time to chat with Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host and SNL alum, Jimmy Fallon.

During Tuesday’s appearance, the “Thank U, Next” singer joined Fallon and his former castmates Horatio Sanz, Chris Kattan and Tracy Morgan to perform an updated version of the popular “I Wish It Was Christmas Today” bit. Though Grande did not belt out any of the lyrics, she did join the men in the choreography as she placed her hands on Kattan’s shoulders and bopped up and down.

Fallon, Sanz, Kattan and Morgan’s latest rendition with Grande marked the foursome’s first reunion since they reunited on SNL when Fallon served as host in 2011, over ten years after the song debuted during season 26 in 2000.

Also during Tuesday’s Tonight Show appearance, Grande performed her latest single, “Imagine.”

Davidson and Grande split in October. They first started dating in May 2017 and got engaged three weeks later.

The pop star’s cameo with Fallon comes three days after she tweeted that she was “downstairs” if ex Davidson needed her following his alarming Instagram post which stated: “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. All I’ve ever tried to do was help people. just remember I told you so.”

PEOPLE confirmed that Grande did, in fact, head her ex-fiancé’s way at 30 Rock — but has yet to make contact. “Ariana and Pete haven’t really been in contact since the split, but this doesn’t mean that she doesn’t care about him,” a Grande source recently told PEOPLE. “She was frantic after she saw his Instagram message. She feels terrible that he isn’t feeling well.”

The Grammy-nominated star also tweeted at Davidson, writing, “I’m downstairs and I’m not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything. I know u have everyone u need and that’s not me, but I’m here too.”

However, Grande’s outreach was for naught. “Pete didn’t want to see Ariana. As of Sunday, Ariana had not been able to reach Pete. He is ignoring her,” said the Grande source, who added that the singer’s concern for Davidson’s well-being is partly rooted in her grief over ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, who died at age 26 in September of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol.

“Ariana is still traumatized by Mac Miller’s death. She doesn’t want anything to happen to Pete too,” the Grande source shared.

Grande also let her ex-fiancé know that he can count on her and apologized for her message that was directed at Kanye West, which had drawn Davidson’s ire earlier on Saturday. “Man I’m so sorry I told a dumb joke,” she said, referencing the joke she made regarding West’s feud with Drake, in which West claimed she made light of his mental health.

“I really didn’t mean any harm. All I want everyone to be healthy and happy. So desperately. Please. My god,” Grande continued.

Hours after he deleted his Instagram account on Saturday, Davidson made a brief appearance on the Matt Damon-hosted SNL broadcast to introduce a musical performance by Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson.

That same day, a New York Police Department public information officer told PEOPLE that authorities did a welfare check on Davidson.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35/10:35c on NBC.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “help” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.