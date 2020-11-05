Ariana Grande Slams Social Media Stars for Partying amid Pandemic: 'Couldn't We Have Just Stayed Home?'

"We all needed that Instagram post that badly?" the singer said

Ariana Grande has a message for partying social media stars — stay at home.

During an interview with The Zach Sang Show on Friday, the "Positions" singer, 27, spoke out about people seeming to abandon social distancing protocols amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, all for the sake of social media. Grande questioned whether going out to party is worth potentially spreading COVID-19 and exacerbating the public health crisis.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Of all the things that we could have done, couldn’t we have just stayed at home for a few more weeks like all the other countries that were fine and are better than we are?" she said.

Though she didn't name names, Grande did criticize people for flocking to celebrity hotspot Saddle Ranch in Los Angeles. (A spokesperson for the bar did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.)

"Did we really all need to go to f----- Saddle Ranch that badly that we couldn’t have waited for the deadly pandemic to pass?" she asked rhetorically. "We all really needed to put on our cowgirl boots and ride a mechanical bull that bad? We all needed that Instagram post that badly?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

TikTok star Addison Rae was recently asked about Grande's comments, admitting that Saddle Ranch has become a "TikTokers playground right now."

"I think it’s fair. I think it’s understandable," Rae, 20, said of Grande's criticisms. "I definitely have been not going. I just have been trying to stay in and work out. I’ve been working out a lot, and also preparing for my movie.”

Over the weekend, Rae was spotted at Saddle Ranch meeting some friends for dinner on Halloween. There, she was seen kissing fellow TikTok star Bryce Hall in the back alley after the meal.

Image zoom Addison Rae, Byrce Hall | Credit: Addison Rae/Instagram

Earlier this week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House’s coronavirus task force, warned that the U.S. is “in for a whole lot of hurt” as cases of COVID-19 soar to record-breaking numbers.

In the last two weeks, average daily cases of COVID-19 have nearly doubled as more than 30 states experience surging numbers of new cases. On Friday, the U.S. saw a record-breaking 99,784 new infections. Fauci said if the country does not make an “abrupt change” in its handling of the pandemic it could soon see over 100,000 new cases a day and an increase in deaths.

Fauci said hospitals are now “much better prepared” and have a better understanding of how to treat COVID patients and avoid the high rate of deaths from April and May. However, he’s concerned about the current spikes in rural areas with smaller hospitals.

The infectious disease expert also warned that even if people recover from COVID-19, they can develop chronic health problems and become “long haulers.”