Ariana Grande is taking some time to focus on herself.

While the 25-year-old singer was expected to attend the 2018 Emmy Awards after a preliminary seating chart for Monday’s show made the rounds on Twitter over the weekend, Grande stayed at home in New York City with her fiancée, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

Ariana will be attending the 2018 #Emmys with Pete Davidson on September 17th! pic.twitter.com/WkF5INAsYL — Ariana Grande Today (@ArianaToday) September 13, 2018

“Contrary to reports, Ariana will not be attending the Emmys tonight,” her team tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Pete has also opted to not attend to be with her in New York.”

The awards show comes 10 days after Grande’s ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, died of an apparent overdose; he was 26 years old. In addition to Miller’s death, Grande continues to cope with anxiety and PTSD after a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured more than 500 in a terrorist attack at the Manchester show of her Dangerous Woman Tour on May 22, 2017.

Ariana Grande Kevin Mazur/WireImage

“Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend,” her team adds. “She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”

RELATED: Ariana Grande Shares Mac Miller Song Featuring the Lyrics ‘We Gotta Find a Way’

One day after the rapper was pronounced dead, Grande expressed her sadness by sharing an un-captioned, black-and-white photograph of her former boyfriend on social media.

Then, last Friday, the Grammy-nominated Sweetener singer broke her silence to share an emotional tribute to Miller on Instagram.

“i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a throwback black-and-white video of the pair laughing together.

“i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore,” she added in the post. “I really can’t wrap my head around it. We talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do.”

“you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. Rest,” her note concluded.

Last week, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Grande is heartbroken over Miller’s death.

“She can’t believe he isn’t here anymore. He was such a special person to her,” the source said at the time. “She is very, very sad. … This is a nightmare for her.”